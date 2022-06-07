NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

March for Our Lives Rally 060722

March for Our Lives Rally this Saturday at Main Beach

All Lagunans and residents of surrounding areas are urged to join with neighbors and family to rally on behalf of stronger laws to end gun violence on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at Main Beach.

The rally is part of a National Day of Awareness to urge lawmakers to help save the lives of our country’s children and communities by enacting sane gun laws.

The Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection organization, has counted 212 mass shootings – four or more killed, excluding the shooter – so far this year.

Twenty-seven of these are school mass shootings – remember, these occurred in only five months.

“Is this the kind of country we have become? One in which a powerful PAC and legislators who refuse to stand up to the gun lobby drive the increased number of deaths of innocent children?,” asked Gwen McNallan, president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club.

The local March for Our Lives Rally is being organized by the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, but according to McNallan, “This is a strictly non-partisan event. The vast majority of Americans support sensible gun legislation requiring background checks, stricter gun registration, higher age limits on gun purchases and the outlawing of assault firearms. We invite everyone committed to reducing gun violence to attend, no matter their politics.”

March of Our Lives was founded by teenaged survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 to urge for stronger gun safety laws. The organization urges specific policies to address gun glorification, political apathy, poverty, armed supremacy and the nation’s mental health crisis.

 

