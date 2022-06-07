NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

Garden Club honors two students with second year of scholarships

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Garden Club

Ashley King (left) and Christine Villa (right) were presented second year community college scholarships from the Laguna Beach Garden Club’s President Mariann Keenan at the club’s May 13 meeting. Both students, in their second year of studies, were recognized for their impressive work in helping with Garden Club projects.

 

