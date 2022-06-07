NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

A dog discarded becomes another’s family member

By Tracy Keys

The brindle Belgian Malinois was found tied to a post in downtown Laguna Beach. Vicious was the word used to describe her by the animal control officer that untethered her. About one year old. No chip. No collar. Someone else’s problem now.

I met Raja, the name given to her by the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, during my regular Sunday morning shift. I offered her a treat and received a nasty snarl and bared teeth in return.

Raja was spayed as per shelter protocol. She later started exhibiting signs of being in heat. Ovarian remnant syndrome happens when a bit of tissue gets left behind during the spay surgery. Another spay was in order. She had to wear a cone throughout a long process of healing and tolerated all with dignity as she grew to trust her new environment.

In the meantime, Raja began trusting those of us at the shelter. I looked forward to my Sunday walk with this beautiful and formidable animal.

Raja (now renamed Mira), a brindle Belgian Malinois

Enter Ian and Christina Funk.

A firefighter who served four years in the USMC Infantry, Ian was recovering from ACL surgery. The couple thought a visit to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center would be refreshing after Ian being housebound for weeks. They noticed the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter next door and popped in for a visit. Ian told me upon seeing Raja, “she was beautiful, but also was pretty aggressive toward us, and everyone else that walked by her kennel. Very defensive barking. However, it settled down after a bit, and then she would lean her side into the kennel door so we could scratch her side. Her distinct brindle coloring stood out to us.”

Something clicked.

From that point on, Christina visited Raja every week, often driving from Santa Barbara and eventually earned a wagging tail. When Ian was able to accompany those visits, Raja went into protective mode and tried to bark him away. He told me, “I liked her protective nature, and the act of having to earn her trust made the connection that much more meaningful.”

When asked if they realized what a responsibility working with a canine like Raja would be, Ian was undaunted. During his second deployment to Afghanistan, he was assigned the secondary responsibility of being an improvised explosive device detection K9 handler. The experience of working with K9s in a professional atmosphere definitely helped equip him for the challenges of adopting Raja.

At the shelter, experience like that can actually be a red flag if there is any sense the prospective adopter would capitalize on a dog’s aggressive nature. Not the case with Ian.

“I don’t feel like we chose a working dog, so much as she chose us,” said Ian.

When I asked Ian and Christina how their life had changed since adopting Raja who is now Mira, they said it’s been incredible and life cannot be imagined without her.

“In the beginning, it was quite a challenge. She was very protective, and defensively aggressive to people and other dogs. This was something we knew when we adopted her, and had made the decision that if this was going to be the new normal, we were okay with that and the life adjustments that were going to come along with it. It has been a long and slow process, however with a lot of patience and hard work I can happily say that she behaves amazingly now. Honestly, she exceeded my wildest expectations. She is off leash at the park every day now, plays wonderfully with other dogs in the neighborhood and has terrific manners with other people as well,” they shared.

Christina and Ian Funk with Mira 

A transformation like that in an aggressive dog can only come from pure patience, devotion and dedication.

I have the greatest admiration for Ian and Christina, and their love for a special brindle-coated dog. Mira’s story illustrates the peril of getting a dog for which one is unsuited. Likewise, it reveals that great joy is possible when people do understand a strong breed and are committed to that dog’s socialization and well-being.

Mira’s story is about devotion. What are you devoted to and why?

Tracy Keys has been a volunteer at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter for more than 20 years. This was one of the most extraordinary situations she has had the pleasure of witnessing.

 

