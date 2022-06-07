NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From art to music and a workshop, the line-up beckons.

Violinist YuEun Kim

–Thursday, June 9 at 7 p.m. – Live! At the Museum: YuEun Kim

Join Violinist YuEun Kim as she performs at the museum. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Arrive early and enjoy the Museum’s gallery and social time. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets: Free for Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Beach Live!; Non-members, $14. More information can be found here.

“Byron,” 2014 from the collection of Robert Hayden lll and Rick Silver

–Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. – Southern California Portraits: Francis de Erdely & John Sonsini

Southern California-based artist John Sonsini and Laguna Art Museum’s Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner will be in conversation about the work of artist Francis de Erdely, the subject of the museum’s major exhibition Striking Figures: Francis de Erdely. Arrive early and enjoy the Museum’s gallery and social time. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. More information can be found here.

Create your very own piece of art at a faux bookmaking workshop

–Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Books & Bubbly: A Workshop with Artist Jean Lowe

Inspired by the exhibition Your Place in the Multiverse: Jean Lowe, join the artist for a faux bookmaking workshop. Using everyday household materials, imagination and satirical wit, you’ll create your very own piece of art in the guise of a book. Start off the workshop with a complimentary mimosa to get those creative juices flowing. Limited space is available and advance tickets are recommended. Tickets: Museum members, $50; Non-members, $60. More information can be found here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

