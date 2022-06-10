Outside Insights FP 061022

“Outside Insights”: Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) showcases the work and techniques of renowned artist Kathleen Dunphy

By MARRIE STONE

Recounting the long list of professional accolades that follow plein air painter Kathleen Dunphy’s name is an overwhelming task. Almost 25 years ago, American Artist Magazine recognized Dunphy as one of its Top Ten Emerging Artists. Since then, she’s continued to prove their prediction right. Her artistic recognitions, awards and coverage in respected publications goes on.

Perhaps Steve Doherty captured it best in Plein Air Magazine years ago when he said: “Ask anyone which artists are certain to be among the next generation of great plein air painters and Californian Kathleen Dunphy’s name will be at the top of the list.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Plein air painter Kathleen Dunphy has earned signature status with numerous artistic societies. In 2012, she joined the prestigious Plein Air Painters of America, where she served as vice president from 2016-2017.

This past weekend, Dunphy taught a three-day plein air painting course to 15 Orange County students and, on Saturday night, delivered a lecture at LPAPA to illuminate her techniques. If you weren’t fortunate enough to sit in, Dunphy generously shared some of the highlights here.

Her solo show will remain on display at the LPAPA Gallery through July 4, where visitors will not only be treated to the breadth of her work, but also a peek inside her process. A series of storyboards spread throughout the gallery illuminate the hand that guides the process, and the magic that happens behind the canvas.

The unique traits of this skilled artist

It’s rare to find an artist whose strengths lie equally in painting and teaching. But that, said student Kara Crisp, is Kathleen Dunphy’s gift. Dunphy insists on being as fully present and accessible to her students as she is to her art, limiting her teaching to three or four long weekends each year to ensure she maintains the energetic discipline required.

Photo by Tom Lamb

Dunphy taught a three-day workshop and delivered an illuminating presentation on process at the LPAPA Gallery last weekend. LPAPA remains as committed to education as it does to showcasing the works of its artists.

That’s not the only unusual trait Dunphy brings to her work. Unlike many plein air painters who produce relatively small pieces (sometimes no bigger than 8” x 8”), Dunphy’s expansive canvases can stretch to 48” x 72”. The impact of working at this scale is stunning. Unlike smaller studies, Dunphy’s larger pieces allow the viewer to see her hand at work. The layers and textures are more apparent and the experience feels immersive.

“I paint outside as much as possible so I can maintain that energy,” said Dunphy, pointing to her largest work in LPAPA’s Gallery, Storm Surge (48” x 60”). “If I have all the time in the world, I’ll get tighter and tighter. To resist that, I try to paint almost like I’m in a panic. I’m trying to go as fast as I can, even when working on a large painting.”

That immersive energy is important to Dunphy, whose goal is to capture a finite moment. “I’m trying to freeze time,” Dunphy said. “I love those transitory periods of the day. It’s never going to be 4 p.m. on June 5, 2022 again. I’ve captured that piece of time on canvas. And that, to me, is a kind of magic.”

To accomplish this, Dunphy does a lot of prep work beforehand, getting the canvas prepared and her materials laid out. She’ll begin the day at dawn and paint until the canvas is covered. “That’s the first pass. It’s rough and incomplete. I’ll let it dry and then do several layers until I have it refined to the point where I’m happy with it.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Dunphy showcases one of her larger works, “Storm Surge,” which measures 48” x 60”.

Using her home as a canvas

Based in Murphys, California (tucked within the central Sierra Nevada foothills between Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park), Dunphy’s work also explores a variety of outdoor subject matter, from seascapes, landscapes and snowscapes to domestic animals and wildlife. She’s not an artist who wants to be pigeonholed and she enjoys the freedom of creative movement. “I always say that if I stuck with one thing, I might be more successful,” Dunphy said. “But I love everything the world has to offer, and I experience things through the lens of an artist. I can’t see something without thinking about how I would paint it – whether it’s a person, a dog or a vase of flowers.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“Weed Whackers” (15” x 30”). Dunphy’s property is home to a herd of goats, which become favorite subjects to paint. “I love dramatic light,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s on the back of a goat or the back of a trash can.”

But each scene brings its own challenges. Light changes, animals move, and the frigid temperatures when working in snow present unique obstacles. Whether she’s rendering spring flowers, fall leaves, grazing goats, rocky seashores or snowfall on a forest floor, for Dunphy, it’s a constant balancing act. Her goal is to capture a mood while remaining authentic to the moment. All this while simultaneously interpreting a scene to convey its emotional honesty (instead of pure visual documentation). Suffice it to say, this requires a lot of experience.

Capturing the light and shadow unique to snowfall isn’t easy. Here Dunphy shares some tips for working in snowy conditions.

“We all see something different when we look at a scene,” said Dunphy. “As an artist, the hard thing is electing to change something – to leave out trees or make the foreground more dominant. I never change the color or values I see, but sometimes a mountain isn’t tall enough or I need another layer of mountains going back into the distance. It takes some years of painting to get the confidence to do that. But when you do, your work becomes much more personal.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“In the Shadow of Giants” (48” x 36”). Living only 70 miles from Yosemite National Park, Dunphy often paints on location for several days at a time.

Breaking down the process

Because Dunphy’s paintings are such an intricate mixture of on-site studies and complicated studio work, and because her subject matter varies so much, I asked her to break down her process in further detail.

“A painting’s genesis is always outside,” she said. “Whether it’s an animal painting, a seascape or landscape – everything starts with direct observations from life.”

Dunphy spent a week in Yosemite last November completing several studies. “When I’m in an area painting, often something won’t be right or I don’t get exactly what I wanted. Or maybe I didn’t have enough time to get something large enough. Maybe there’s some aspect of light I couldn’t quite catch. That’s when I realize it’s something I want to take back into the studio and figure out.”

Occasionally Dunphy will like the colors from one scene or the scale of another, and she’ll create an amalgam using elements of the two. “There’s a painting I did from the eastern Sierras in the fall, but I had these aspen colors from Glacier National Park that I looked forward to using in a bigger painting. So I used that for reference.

“Then I’ll do a bunch of sketches. I call it ‘thinking out loud.’ They start as doodles and then evolve into something with more form.”

Her final thumbnail sketches incorporate a lot of notes. “I’ll remind myself not to forget the yellow trees in the foreground, or don’t forget sunlight coming in from the left.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“Beachcombers” (20” x 60”). Dunphy explains the process of capturing the transience of light and the motion of the waves and wildlife to create this timeless scene.

Lastly, Dunphy said, she’ll reference photographs she takes at the site. “You need to be careful because photos lie. They never truly catch the color (and the value of the color) the way that the human eye can. To create the painting, I only refer to my studies and the things I saw and experienced in the study. The photo is used as a memory jog or for design.”

Bless the Broken Road

Those many years of profound experiences are embedded throughout Dunphy’s work. She formally came to fine art later in life, at age 36, after a career in floral design, a six-year stint living in Germany with her husband who served in the military, and a stretch in Alaska where she began her flirtation with art, painting portraits of dogs for veterinary clinics and obtaining her first solo show in an Alaskan art gallery. By the time she began her studies at the renowned Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where she was invited to attend on scholarship, some students mistook her as a professor.

But like any art form, her life experiences only deepened and enriched the work. Dunphy quotes the Rascal Flatts’ song, “Bless the Broken Road.” “Those lyrics,” she said, “are right on point. ‘God bless the twisted road that led me straight to you.’”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Dunphy communes with “The Matriarch” (21” x 29”)

When Dunphy entered the Academy, she’d never even heard the expression plein air. But once she took her first landscape course and understood a career could be made by spending time outside, “I saw the path of my life stretch out before me.”

“It may be a cliché,” Dunphy said, “but it changed my life.” The advantage of discovering plein air at that age, she said, is that she embraced it with “mad passion.”

Advice to new artists

When asked what advice she gives her students, Dunphy quoted Charles Webster Hawthorne: “If you look into the past of the successful painter, you will find square miles of canvas behind him.” Dunphy said she’d add one caveat: bad canvases.

“Unfortunately, plein air is one of those disciplines where, every time we approach the canvas, we expect to do something good. And if we don’t, we feel like we’re a failure. We don’t allow ourselves to practice. We always want to have a finished product.”

Instead, Dunphy said, allow yourself to work on one element at a time. Concentrate on one aspect of the painting and work on it until you’ve mastered the technique. The canvas may not end up in a frame, but it will eventually lead to paintings that will be frame worthy.

Submitted photo

“Scram” (48” x 72”) represents the largest canvas Dunphy has painted.

“I painted Scram during lockdown, and it became (unconsciously at first) my allegory for the pandemic. I love diving into those big projects and trying to still retain the immediacy of plein air work on such a large scale.”

Add to this some cautions surrounding performance anxiety. Because plein air puts artists outside and accessible to the public eye, painting can feel like a show. “People often come up to look at what you’re doing,” Dunphy said. “Rule number one: nobody ever approaches when you’re doing a good painting. They always come over when you’re twisting in the wind.” Dunphy recommends seeking out private spots with little foot traffic.

The important thing is to remain open to the process, accept the fact that bad paintings aren’t just part of the process – they’re essential to getting better. “Realize that bad paintings lead to good paintings, and if you’re not doing the bad paintings, you’re not pushing yourself. Otherwise, you’ll never improve,” she said.

With miles of canvas behind her, and plenty of paint beneath her nails, Dunphy knows of what she speaks. “I’m so appreciative to LPAPA for this opportunity and feel lucky to be doing what I love to do. There are endless opportunities if you keep your eyes open and look for things that inspire you.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Kathleen Dunphy’s work will be on display at the LPAPA Gallery, located at 414 N. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, through July 4. Visit their website at www.lpapa.org for hours and additional information.

