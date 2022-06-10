NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Local residents appointed to city sustainability, audit review committees

By SARA HALL

City Council conducted a special meeting this week to interview and appoint several residents to local city committees.

Council interviewed two applicants (a third wasn’t in attendance at the meeting) and appointed one as a full member and a second as an alternate to the Environmental Sustainability Committee for a two-year term effective immediately, through March 31, 2024.

The panel is tasked with researching, reviewing and advising the council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. Members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for the larger committee to submit to council. 

At the February 8 interviews and appointments meeting, council reappointed two incumbents. At the time, the only other applicant to the environmental group also applied to the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee, where he was ultimately appointed. This left one potential seat vacant, although there was discussion about changing the size of the committee. 

The one open seat received three applications this time around: Steve Chadima, Christopher Davis and Charlie Zender.

Ultimately, council unanimously appointed Chadima to the open seat and selected Zender as the alternate. 

“I think we have two extremely qualified applicants here so it would be great to have both of their expertise,” said Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen. 

Chadima, a 38-year resident of Laguna Beach, worked for more than 20 years in sustainability, renewable energy, and zero-carbon technologies, including public policy and advocacy. He serves on the Global Leadership Council of the World Resources Institute, an international environmental group, and is a board member of Wildfire Alliance, where he works to mitigate the impacts of climate-induced droughts.

He’s also on the city’s Community Choice Energy Working Group, which advised council on clean energy options. They’re making good progress, he noted. 

With extra time on his hands now that he’s retired, Chadima thought his experience could help the committee.

“There’s kind of a unique opportunity that’s presenting itself in the next couple of years as the Climate Action Plan is revamped with a consultant,” he said. “I think that being able to work with the consultant as a community member can get that kind of input into the process before the final results are delivered, so that whatever the consultant does come up with can be more easily adopted by the community at large.”

Answering a council question, Chadima confirmed he’s previously worked with consultants. 

Councilmember George Weiss, who is the council liaison for the committee and also sits on the CCE working group, said Chadima has done a great job and is a valuable part of the group. He’s thoughtful and considerate of the issues, Weiss said, and he “really does his homework.”

Zender, a professor of earth system science at University of California, Irvine, has lived in Orange County for 23 years, including six in Laguna Beach. 

He’s conducted climate outreach and education to K-12 schools, Long Beach Aquarium and Crystal Cove State Park. He was also previously part of the California Climate Change Advisory Committee. Zender also currently runs a network of sensors near the Salton Sea that monitors particulate matter air quality.

Zender explained his outreach has focused on the causes and effects of climate change at the regional, state and national levels. 

“My interest in this committee is in really thinking globally and acting locally,” he said. 

He noted that his interest was piqued after he recently read a book about the Laguna Beach Greenbelt and how it was recognized as a Historic American Landscape by the National Park Service due to the efforts of community members who devoted time and energy to the project.

“As a recreational enthusiast who lives in the city – both a swimmer and a runner – I’m very familiar with the benefits that those folks have left to the rest of us, and I would love to contribute my expertise and that of my network of colleagues at UC Irvine to any issues that arise on the Environmental Sustainability Committee,” Zender said. 

At the same meeting, council also interviewed two applicants (a third withdrew his application) and appointed them to the Citizens’ Audit Review Committee for two-year terms, beginning July 1 and serving through June 30, 2024.

During the discussion, council also directed staff to return with an item at an upcoming meeting to retitle the group and modify its scope of work.

Mayor Sue Kempf, who sits on the investment ad hoc committee and serves as the council liaison to the Audit Committee, suggested combining both into a new “Investment and Audit Committee.”

Weiss was unsure about adding the investment side to the advisory Audit Committee.

“The Audit Committee provides an audit and tells us whether or not they agree with what’s being accomplished and the processes and procedures of the audit. What would the investment side of it do?” he asked. 

The investment ad hoc committee met recently and reviewed the portfolio, discussed reserves and policy oversight, Kempf noted. 

The ad hoc committee was formed about eight years ago, confirmed City Treasurer Laura Parisi. The group looks at investment procedures and ensures they comply with the policies. 

“The committee also gives me a feeling for the level of risk that they want to see in the portfolio or any changes to the investment policy,” Parisi said. “The audit itself actually includes investments.”

An audit is performed by independent auditors and it’s a rather technical process, she noted. It evaluates the compliance of the investments as well as the other areas of the financial statements and the city funds, Parisi explained. 

The five-member Citizens’ Audit Review Committee is an advisory body that participates in the selection of the city’s external financial auditors, reviews the results of the annual financial audit, reviews any internal control weaknesses and legal compliance issues identified in the course of the annual financial audit and provides any necessary recommendations to the council.

Ultimately, council unanimously appointed Gregory Mech and Caitlin Reyna to the Audit Review Committee. Staff will return with a proposal for the renaming and new scope of work. 

Both of their backgrounds seem relevant to the Audit Committee tasks, Whalen noted. 

Mech has lived in Laguna for about seven years and been in the investment business for more than 40 years. He previously ran Merrill Lynch’s private client wealth management business in the western U.S. Currently, he’s a client advisor at The CAPROCK Group.

“I’m a big believer in giving back to the community,” he said. “I really love living here. And watching how citizens could come together and make a difference was really what piqued my interest in terms of getting involved.”

In his application, Mech wrote that he wanted to ensure that Laguna Beach’s finances are well positioned to support the community.

Reyna has lived in Laguna for about two years and Orange County for more than a decade. 

She currently works as a general accountant for a real estate consulting firm and previously worked in business management in the entertainment industry. 

“I have a good head for numbers,” she said. “I have a good knowledge of general accounting and assisting in making sure everything gets done according to CPAs, financial advisors and CFOs.”

She also helped with the accounting for her local homeowner’s association.

“I looked over the books for the last three years to see where the budget cuts need to be for us to get our association on the current financial tract,” she said regarding her experience with her HOA’s accounting. 

Reyna said she is happy to volunteer as a way to give back and help the community. 

