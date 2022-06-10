NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

24th Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest 061022

24th Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest winners read their poems

The Laguna Beach Public Library celebrated the culmination and the 24th Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest with a reading of the 15 winning poems. These were chosen from 147 submissions. Professional poets judged the entries, which have been stripped of personal information to ensure anonymity. There were three winners in each of five age categories. 

24th Annual John Gardiner winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Public Library

24th Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest winners: Front row (L-R) Cameron Tsai, Noa Chapel, Olivia McNally and Archer Frasso; Back row (L-R) Eric Xie, Devananda Anoop, Ariel Mualim and Megan Bresnahan (first place adult winner)

This year marked the return of the in-person Public Reading of Winning Poems. The event was also viewable via Zoom with one winning poet participating live on Zoom and another by a prerecorded video. The event was once again emceed by Mike Sprake, who poignantly closed the ceremony by reading one of John Gardiner’s poems. 

The Booklet of Winning Poems featured original cover art by local artist Elizabeth McGhee. Free copies are available at the library.

As always, the generous support of the Friends of the Library funded the prizes, booklet and refreshments. Individual sponsors also returned to support the contest. 

“Downtown” will be the theme of the 2023 contest, and the library will begin accepting submissions next April, in honor of National Poetry Month.

 

