 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Calling all Laguna Beach nonprofits

On Tuesday, June 14, at 4:30 p.m., Laguna Beach nonprofits, who are based and serving the city, are invited to meet at the Susi Q. This volunteer council was formed to promote collaboration, unity, and awareness of efforts in Laguna Beach. During this post-pandemic time, when multiple deficits are being addressed, the group has invited wellness partners to join to support organizations seeking additional services. 

Some plans to impact the community at large include building awareness of organizations, creation of a community wide volunteer board, a Google calendar shared for all local nonprofit events, as well as strategic assessments of sector needs. 

Hospitality sponsors are welcome to provide snacks and beverages.  InFlowCard graciously hosted snacks for the April meeting. Board members, volunteers, and staff are welcome to participate. 

The group meets bi-monthly, on the second Tuesday, with plans for a summer break. The next meeting is slotted for Tuesday, September 13. For any questions, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

