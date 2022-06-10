NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Crowds gather at KelpFest on Saturday 061022

Crowds gather at KelpFest on Saturday to celebrate our ocean and promote its well-being

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Ocean literacy, community involvement and interest in nature were hot topics at the annual KelpFest hosted by Laguna Ocean Foundation on Saturday, June 4 at Main Beach. More than 20 environmental organizations participated, providing activities, exhibits, informational booths and educational resources about the shoreline and ecology of Laguna Beach. 

crowds gather people

A large group of residents and visitors soaked up information about protecting our ocean and its creatures while learning how they can help

crowds gather laguna ocean foundation

Laguna Ocean Foundation, a nonprofit, offered a wealth of information to passersby. The organization was founded in 2003 by a small group of concerned Laguna Beach residents in response to the need for further ocean protection and conservation.

crowds gather mermaids

Fish out of water! These magical mermaids represent the mystic creatures of the sea. Find them at http://orangecountymermaid.com.

crowds gather MacGillivray film

“Big Wave Guardians” – a new film coming out this summer from MacGillivray Freeman Films

crowds gather whale

Artwork inspired by an original drawing by Wyland

crowds gather Rich German

Rich German, photographer and founder of Project O and president of OneWhale, with his book, “Blue Laguna.” Unfortunately, his annual kelp bed cleanup scheduled for the morning of June 4 was canceled due to the weather.

crowds gather PMMC

Pacific Marine Mammal Center volunteers holding seal skulls

Laguna Ocean Foundation is dedicated to sustainable ocean ecosystems along the Laguna Coast. They envision an evolving understanding of our local marine resources in order for Laguna Beach to better protect and enhance this valuable wilderness.

For more information on Laguna Ocean Foundation, go to www.lagunaoceanfoundation.org.

 

