 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Laguna Presbyterian Church to hold 061022

Laguna Presbyterian Church to hold Spring Concert this Sunday, June 12

Laguna Presbyterian Church (LPC) is holding a Spring Concert on Sunday, June 13 at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary. Presented by the LPC Chancel and Handbell Choirs with guest musicians, come join the congregation for an hour of choir, handbells, organ and band, singing and playing gospel and traditional music – sharing old and new “Songs of God’s Faithfulness.”

Laguna Presbyterian Church handbells

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Presbyterian Church

There is no admission cost, but donations are welcomed. There is free parking on the church lots at Third Street and the corner of Mermaid and Second streets. Additional parking for a small fee is available at the Susi Q (Lot #13) across from the church’s Third Street lot.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

