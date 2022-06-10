LLP Rick Conkey 061022

Rick Conkey reaches for the stars in coaching and the creation of LBCAC

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Rick Conkey’s motto is, “We’re only here for a short time anyway, so in this lifetime, reach for the stars. It’s a lot more fun.”

Faithful to his vision, Conkey doesn’t appear to let anything stop him. For him, “reaching for stars” manifests itself in the desire to change the world, “I always wanted to give back,” he said.

Conkey’s current game plan involves two of his passions – art and music –which led him to create the nonprofit Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC). Now, it is his hope that every function at LBCAC – whether it be a visual arts, music, video, photography, film, dance, prose, poetry, or arts education – will change the world, one event at a time.

“I want to shine a light on all mediums of art,” Conkey said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rick Conkey

Tennis

One of his first loves was tennis, and Conkey readily admits he’s spent 20-30 years on tennis courts. After six years coaching the Laguna Beach High School boys tennis team and bringing them to a successful CIF championship in 2018, Conkey is retiring this year. However, he will continue to teach tennis at Moss Point.

Conkey was born in Orange, where he attended elementary school. After his parents divorced, his mother, a teacher in Tustin, moved to a Newport Beach complex that boasted two tennis courts. In a twist of fate, several members of the Australian Davis Cup Team were staying there.

“I was practicing and a few of them took me under their wings,” Conkey said.

His mother took on tutoring jobs to fund his lessons, and Conkey managed to get good enough to attend the World Junior Tennis Academy in San Diego on scholarship. After he was injured, teaching became the way he could stay connected to the game he loved.

Coaching then took Conkey to Europe to work with top ranked juniors as well as stints at other prestigious programs, including the Jack Kramer Club where he remembers being asked to work with a young Pete Sampras.

After his European coaching tour ended in 1996, Conkey came to Laguna. He opened a small tennis shop and tried to recreate the enthusiasm for tennis he remembered the town having when he was a boy. “When I moved here I could see that there was no passion, no community. The players didn’t even really know each other,” he recalled.

Click on photo for a larger image

Conkey playing tennis at Moss Point in 2018

So, (according to a previous interview with Stu News) he compiled an extensive 1,200-person database with names, abilities and genders, along with a 300-person tennis ladder. He started a tournament that grew to 350 entrants but, still, things didn’t feel quite right. “There was an interest. It just needed something to bring it all together,” he said.

That “something” was events for people to come to socialize…and listen to music.

Moss Point connection

“My parents used to scuba dive at Divers Cove and Moss Point and I always said, ‘I wish I could play on that court.’” As luck would have it, one day Constance Morthland, the Grande Dame of Moss Point, was out painting her house number – her house is on the court. Morthland was once Citizen of the Year and a philanthropist who was instrumental in helping bring the Moulton Playhouse to fruition.

“That day, she said, ‘it’s lonely here.’ We became friends, and I helped her get the court resurfaced.” Conkey teaches there mornings and afternoons. Around 10 years ago, Morthland died at 100 years of age.

Tennis also played a part in his friendship with Mark Chamberlain. “I met him at the tennis courts at Alta Laguna. It was fate,” Conkey said.

Click on photo for a larger image

LBCAC

Maintaining the legacy

In 1973, with partner Jerry Burchfield, Chamberlain co-founded BC Space Gallery and Photographic Art Services. Solely operated by Chamberlain from 1987 onward, it was one of the longest continually running fine art photography galleries in the country. At BC Space, Chamberlain hosted community, political and solstice events, as well as theatrical and musical performances.

Maintaining the legacy of Chamberlain and Burchfield, Conkey only brings in artwork to LBCAC that he feels very strongly about. “I want to get goosebumps,” Conkey said. “I want to highlight art that can inspire mindfulness, open hearts and inspire the viewer to see things through a different lens. Art that allows them to assimilate with a deeper sense.”

Conkey believes that all countries throughout time have been judged by their art. “We’re uniquely positioned to demonstrate why,” he said. “We endeavor to showcase leading-edge, experiential and thought-provoking art that focuses on emotional connection and artistic progress.”

Click on photo for a larger image

“America the Beautiful” by local artist Jorg Dubin, 2018. An example of the controversial work Conkey brings into LBCAC.

“At the LBCAC, we’re committed to the deep experience that comes from great storytelling and the ability for it to expand peoples’ minds…and maybe even inspire a few of them to change their own behavior,” Conkey said. “That’s powerful stuff. Mark would call it ‘artivism.’ I like that term because it inspires a lot of what we do around here and our mission to be ‘harnessing the power of the arts’ for the benefit of the community.”

One entire gallery space in LBCAC is devoted to Chamberlain’s photos. “We have them here in honor of his life and spirit,” Conkey said. “He’ll always have a presence.”

When Chamberlain passed away in 2018, the fate of the space was up in the air. The owner wanted to turn it into offices, but Conkey somehow convinced him otherwise.

A unique space

“LBCAC is an intimate and acoustically great space,” Conkey said. “When an artist is playing, the audience is so quiet, you can hear a pin drop. Artists tend to open up and allow themselves to be more vulnerable when they’re being listened to. It’s an incredible exchange between audience members and the musician.”

Click on photo for a larger image

The space will soon be opened up to connect to the second floor, adding 1,200 feet and another exit

Conkey’s past musical events

A love for music came from Conkey’s childhood. His mother was a Spanish Flamenco guitar player and his brother is a professional Flamenco guitar player. “We listened to music at home, and I had an emotional response and developed an ear,” Conkey said. “I didn’t realize how much I loved it until later.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

As examples of art benefitting community, Conkey is committed to highlighting our local musicians while at the same time giving back to the community.

Organized by Conkey, the “Here Comes the Sun” Flood Relief Concert showcased Laguna’s local music scene and featured dedicated individuals coming together to help those devastated by the December 2010 flood. “In just over two weeks, we gathered renowned musical artists for the concert, and encouraged visual artists and local businesses to contribute to our silent auction (which was largely organized by the late Sue Pons),” Conkey said. “Ultimately, we raised close to $20,000 for the families most devastated by the disaster.”

In 2006, the Earth Day concert was created as a reward for those who participated in a beach cleanup. They were invited to a free concert on the Moss Point Estate featuring Common Sense. Conkey said, “We ended up with the largest cleanup volunteer turnout in memory.”

{gallery}q6Fp849yNaw{/gallery}

The LBCAC video features musician Ryan Heflin and local artists sharing their perspective on the importance of the Center

The Blue Water Music Festival (BWMF) was held in 2005, 2013 and 2014. “This was one of my all-time favorite events to pull together,” Conkey said. “The BWMF was originally organized to acknowledge the musical aspect of Laguna’s world-renowned arts’ scene, shine a light on issues vital to the town and help protect our most vital resource: the ocean. I really look forward to the day when we can host this festival again, so we’re looking at some dates in 2023 to make it a reality for this next generation of ‘artivists.’”

Past events at the LBCAC have included a COVID-themed discussion with artists Jorg Dubin and Carrie Zeller and photographer Tom Lamb.

Future events

On June 18, LBCAC presents a celebration of the life and music of the late great Dee Miner of the Black Tongued Bells (captured in HD video/sound). The evening will feature the swampy sounds of the last performance of the Black Tongued Bells, with videos of Miner, his music and a live performance.

“The Black Tongued Bells have appeared three times at the Fete in town,” said Conkey. “They’re very popular.”

June 19 – “Juneteenth” – marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Lincoln. It officially became a federal holiday in 2021.

Click on photo for a larger image

Instead of just walking by this hidden gem, attend one of their upcoming events

“We’re holding Laguna Beach’s first-ever Juneteenth event to educate, commemorate and celebrate,” said Conkey. “We’ll feature works by Gerard Basil Stripling and eight quilts by Allyson Allen that have never before been displayed in Laguna.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the African American Alliance Fund, which raises awareness about systemic racism and supports programs that advance African Americans in Orange County.

Other ideas for the future include a film festival, “Make Earth Cool Again.” Conkey also has a community television streaming station in the works.

On July 7 during Art Walk, there will be a contemporary dance performance at LBCAC featuring Laguna resident Sandrine Mattei accompanied by other dancers – both children and adults. Born in France, Mattei has an impressive resume in the ballet world and was a member of Cirque du Soleil, performing in “The Beatles Love” and “Mystere.”

Conkey also has plans for a two-day event at the Sawdust Festival in which a portion of the general admission fee would go to a charity the attendee designates.

“The question isn’t where arts are going to get funding, arts are the key to funding,” said Conkey.

There’s no doubt that Conkey continues to reach for the stars with LBCAC, a shining example of trying to change the world – and having fun in the process.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Call 949.652.2787.

For more information, go to

www.lbculturalartscenter.org.