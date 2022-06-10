NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

LBHS 2022 Senior Parade with memorable fanfare 061022

LBHS 2022 Senior Parade with memorable fanfare, cheers and, of course, the iconic cap toss

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Wednesday, June 8, the Laguna Beach High School 2022 Graduating Class held their celebratory parade, kicking off the procession with marching band music! (Thank you to the Laguna Beach Presbyterian volunteers for helping with the line-up.)

After gathering at City Hall, the Senior Class was escorted by the Laguna Beach Police Department led by LBPD SRO Officer Fred Yielding and the LBHS Cheerleaders down Ocean Avenue and blocking Pacific Coast Highway briefly for a safe crossing. 

Family, friends and community supporters lined the streets waving and cheering the graduates on, who gathered on the sand below the iconic Lifeguard Tower for a group photo and the auspicious cap toss on Main Beach, a tradition started by the LBHS Class of 2020. Photographers Candice Dartez and Cory Sparkuhl captured the moment with photos and video.

The Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremony took place on Thursday, June 9 beginning at 7 p.m. on Guyer Field.

LBHS Senior Parade congratulations

Click on photo for a larger image

Congratulations LBHS Class of 2022…you did it!

LBHS Senior Parade crossing

Click on photo for a larger image

Class of 2022 crossing Pacific Coast Highway

LBHS Senior Parade Dartez

Click on photo for a larger image

Photographer Candice Dartez organizing the group for their class photo at the iconic Lifeguard Tower

LBHS Senior Parade cap toss

Click on photo for a larger image

The emblematic Cap Toss!

LBHS Senior Parade graduates

Click on photo for a larger image

Proud graduates (L-R) Luke Degner, Jack Arntz, Maddox Hammer, Sam Arntz and Ty Meister

LBHS Senior Parade Hagopians

Click on photo for a larger image

Graduate Natalia Hagopian with her devoted family

For more photos on the Senior Parade by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below

 

