 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

LBHS Seniors paddle out to Picnic Beach 061022

LBHS Seniors paddle out to Picnic Beach, a commencement tradition

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Monday, June 6, the Laguna Beach High School Senior Class held a paddle out to celebrate their commencement.

According to parent Kirsten Warner, whose son Tate was part of this year’s graduating class, “The paddle out tradition started in 2020 when grads couldn’t be inside and they didn’t have any of the ‘traditional’ events. It replaced the pool party that had been an LBHS tradition, so thank you Class of 2020.

“In partnership with the Laguna Beach Lifeguards, the location of Picnic Beach was chosen for the safest and easiest access to help encourage wide participation from the students. Laguna Beach Lifeguards were also on location and staffed for the event.” 

What a way to celebrate commencement – Laguna Beach style!

LBHS seniors chillin'

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS Seniors chillin' before the paddle

LBHS seniors heading down

Click on photo for a larger image

Heading down to Picnic Beach, boards in tow

Getting ready to hit the waves

Click on photo for a larger image

Getting ready to hit the waves

LBHS seniors ceremony

Click on photo for a larger image

Students share in an ocean ceremony

LBHS seniors paddling back

Click on photo for a larger image

Paddling back in

 

