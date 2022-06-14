NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

70.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 061422

“Art in Public Places” – Moving Forward by Gerard Basil Stripling and Michele Taylor

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Through a collaboration between artists Gerard Basil Stripling and Michele Taylor, Moving Forward was installed in June of 2009 in front of the Susi Q Community Center. Funded by the City of Laguna Beach, the sculpture is comprised of bronze, limestone and glass and is 32” tall by 6’0” wide and 30” deep. The glass and bronze shoes reflect the inter-generational and recreational uses of the facility.

art in susi Q sign

Click on photo for a larger image

The bench beckons passersby to stop and rest

Another of Taylor and Stripling’s collaborations, Eternal Legacy, earned them both an award as “Artists of the Year” from the Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts. Eternal Legacy, a memorial for fallen Police Officers Gordon French and Jon Coutchie, is a complex and multileveled experience of materials, textures and emotions. 

The main sculpture of bronze and glass embraces those lost and those who have lost. Written into the sculpture, the words “You will never reach your dreams without honoring others along the way” and “It is easy to be brave from a distance” speak universally to our understanding of the human spirit.

art in close up shoes

Click on photo for a larger image

Two generations of bronzed shoes

Gerard Basil Stripling

A resident of Laguna for 22 years, locals will likely be familiar with Stripling’s work. Four of his permanent public art pieces are installed around town and over a dozen more appear around Southern California. He’s also had two temporary public installations. Most recently, during the month of February, Stripling’s Anastasis appeared in front of City Hall in celebration of Ethnic Diversity & Black History Month. His exhibition at Laguna Art Museum titled Work and Soul, Two Decades of Practice just closed on June 12. 

Born in 1965 and raised in South Central Los Angeles, a career in fine art didn’t initially seem like a viable path for Stripling. He tried a major in mechanical engineering, but ultimately graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. His first influential job, guided by Hollywood fashion designer Bill Whitten (1944-2006), was as wardrobe supervisor for Michael Jackson. The job allowed Stripling to travel, visit museums and art galleries, meet artists around the world and refine some other skills (such as welding and design) that would help launch his career as a sculptor.

art in mid range

Click on photo for a larger image

Neatly paired below the stone seat, the shoes represent generations marching through time. One pair of shoes belonged to Taylor’s father and are now forever frozen in time in bronze. 

Michele Taylor

Taylor went to school at Berkeley, majoring in Art with a secondary in Women’s Studies. Working in glass and mixed media, she was an exhibitor at the Sawdust Festival from 2003-2014.

One of Taylor’s most popular pieces of public art (and her first) is Laguna Tortoise in Bluebird Park, which was installed in 2003.

As quoted from Suzie Harrison’s beautiful tribute to Taylor that appeared in Stu News after her death on March 12, 2019, Stripling said, “Michele was an amazing artist and great friend. Her kindness and spirit will be deeply missed. When we collaborated, we always knew that we would be able to come up with something so much better than we could alone. The process and journey sharing our creativity with the community has been extremely fulfilling for both of us. It’s nice to know that she has left a legacy of work that we will be able to enjoy it for years to come.”

art in ballet shoes

Click on photo for a larger image

Beautiful glass ballet slippers 

This is the 63rd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.