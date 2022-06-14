NewLeftHeader

LBHS 2022 Commencement 061422

LBHS 2022 Commencement: pomp and circumstance, a cap toss and plenty of smiles

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Thursday, June 9, the Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) 2022 Commencement took place, beginning at 7 p.m. at LBHS Guyer Field. 

The ceremony began with the Procession of the Faculty, Procession of the Graduates, who were adorned with leis and walked under the flower arches (a long-standing graduation tradition) to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” as they made their way to the stadium bleachers.

Principal Jason Allemann and Asst. Principal Dale Miller shared warm welcomes and introductions. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Senior Class President George Saba. The Senior Address was delivered by Vic Neni. Camile Deckey delivered her Valedictorian Address, followed by the Graduate Address by retiring teacher, Steve Sogo.

Remarks/Certification of the Class of 2022 were given by Principal Allemann followed by Superintendent Jason Viloria congratulating the students. The formal presentation of diplomas ensued, handed out by Principal Allemann.

The long-awaited turning of the mortar board tassels and joyous cap toss culminated the memorable festivities.

Congratulations to LBHS Class of 2022…this calls for a celebration!

LBHS 2022 leis

Students of the LBHS Class of 2022 arrive early to check in and receive their leis

LBHS 2022 flower arches girls

These young ladies will hold the flower arches for the Procession of the Graduates

LBHS 2022 Thanos Glove

LBHS 2022 classmates bestowed this retired English teacher, Sean Mehegan with a Thanos Glove. Well wishes to him as he “harnesses the power of the Infinity Stones.”

LBHS 2022 leis and arches

The graduates wear traditional flower leis during the procession under the flower arches – an LBHS graduation tradition

LBHS 2022 Breaker Pride

Displaying Breaker Pride, LBHS teachers are dressed in black robes with the student body wearing white and maroon, the school colors

LBHS 2022 graduates assembled

Class of 2022 LBHS graduates assembled on the Guyer Field bleachers prior to the diploma ceremony

LBHS 2022 Principal Jason Allemann

A warm welcome from LBHS Principal Jason Allemann

LBHS 2022 George Sabe

Pledge of Allegiance was led by Senior Class President George Sabe

LBHS 2022 Vic Neni

Vic Neni delivered the Senior Address

LBHS 2022 Camille Deckey

Valedictorian Address by Camille Deckey

LBHS 2022 Steve Sogo

Graduate Address by retiring teacher, Steve Sogo

LBHS 2022 Dee Perry

Fist bump greeting from LBUSD School Board Member Dee Perry

LBHS 2022 diploma

Diploma presentation to a graduating student from LBHS Principal Allemann

LBHS 2022 Viloria

LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria offers congratulations to a graduating senior

LBHS 2022 selfie

Taking a selfie with Principal Allemann makes for a memorable post

LBHS 2022 twins

Graduating twins – Maryana and Christian Wollam

LBHS 2022 4 grads

(L-R) Graduates Oliver Zinn (checking out his diploma), Morgan Zevnik, Alan You, Alexandra Yepiz and Leila Yee

LBHS 2022 cap toss

Cap Toss shows they did it!

For more photos on the LBHS 2022 Commencement by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below

