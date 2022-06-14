NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

Laguna Beach Fire Dept. to launch new ambulance program

Laguna Beach Fire Dept. ambulances

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The Laguna Beach Fire Dept. is inviting the community to the first day of implementation of their new ambulance program on Friday, July 1. Come meet your EMTs and check out the new ambulances at Fire Station #1, 505 Forest Ave. at 7 a.m. and Fire Station #4, 31646 Second Ave., at 8:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served.

 

