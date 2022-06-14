NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

70.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

Laguna JaZz Band opens the Fête de la Musique FP 061422

Laguna JaZz Band opens the Fête de la Musique this Saturday, June 18

The Laguna JaZz Band, a subgroup of the Laguna Community Concert Band, performs its cool jazz and big band favorites on Saturday, June 18 for the 15th annual Fête de la Musique.  At 11 a.m., the Laguna JazZ Band kicks off at the cobblestones on Main Beach with vocalist and Laguna Beach local, Ginger Hatfield. At 12 p.m., vocalist Lisa Morrice joins the band for its next set. The play list mingles big band classics like Duke Ellington’s “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” and jazz standards such as George Gershwin’s “S’Wonderful,” with Carlos Jobim’s beloved “Girl from Ipanema,” and more contemporary tunes such as Sadé’s “Smooth Operator.”

Laguna JaZz Band Hatfield

Courtesy of the Laguna JaZz Band

Ginger Hatfield kicks off Fête de la Musique with the Laguna JaZz Band on the Main Beach cobblestones on June 18 at 11 a.m.

Laguna JaZz Band Morrice

Courtesy of Greg Carter Photography

Lisa Morrice joins the Laguna JaZz Band for its second set at 12 p.m. on June 18 on the cobblestones

The Fête de la Musique owes much of its local success to Laguna Community Concert Band co-founder and French horn player, Carol Reynolds.  After traveling to Menton, France, as part of a delegation to form a Sister City liaison, Reynolds agreed to produce the Fête de la Musique in Laguna Beach for several years. The Laguna JaZz Band or the Laguna Community Concert Band have performed every year at the Fête de la Musique since its inception in 2007.

Later this summer, the Laguna JaZz Band and the Laguna Community Concert Band perform this summer at Festival of Arts. The Laguna Community Concert Band plays on Sunday, July 17 at 12 p.m.; the Laguna JaZz Band performs on Wednesday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Both bands rehearse at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m.  For the latest news and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the bands, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.