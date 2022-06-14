NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

TOW holds kindergarten ceremony 061422

TOW holds kindergarten ceremony and program

Top of the World (TOW) kindergarten classes performed at the end-of the year ceremony held on Thursday, June 9, the last day of school.

TOW holds kids on stage

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jim Kelly

TOW kindergartens perform on stage at the end-of-the year ceremony

“Our kindergarten community came together to celebrate the social, emotional and academic growth of our students in our end-of-year kindergarten ceremony,” shared TOW Principal Dr. Julie Ann Hatchel. “Kindergarten students sang some of their favorite songs, each student was presented with a certificate and staff, students and families met together in the kindergarten class for an informal ‘luau’ to end the school year.” A special thanks to kindergarten teachers Mrs. Bartlett, Mrs. Parlapanides, Ms. Bismack, Mrs. Haverland and Mrs. Sullivan.

 

