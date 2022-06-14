NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

Seasonal Ocean Lifeguards recruiting 061422

Seasonal Ocean Lifeguards recruiting

Seasonal Ocean Lifeguards surf

Recruitment for Seasonal Ocean Lifeguards has been re-opened for application. This recruitment is open to the public and applications will be accepted up until the filing deadline of Thursday, June 16 at 5 p.m. Tryouts will be held on Saturday, June 18 at 12 p.m. The job posting with the link to apply, can be found on the city’s employment page here.

 

