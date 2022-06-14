NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

Fair Game 061422

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

With the election behind us, summer on the horizon, it’s time for some golf

TOM MARCHWho says golf isn’t a contact sport? Certainly not me!

Let me take you back. Almost four years ago I had open heart surgery to replace a mitral valve. No fun. Of course, I went to Hoag and Dr. Aiden Rainey, who did a masterful job. 

When he put everything back together, after splitting my chest open, he wired it closed. That’s standard operating procedure, so to speak. Over time, scar tissue forms on the breastbone and makes things even more solid. 

Fast forward to six months ago. I’m playing golf with some buddies at Arroyo Trabuco in Mission Viejo. On the second hole, my playing partner takes our cart slightly off course to get his ball and the cart’s computer system shuts down as a safety precaution.

He jumps out, and I decide to back it up and head to my ball. So, with one butt-cheek on the driver’s seat and one-butt cheek hanging out, I push with my left foot to get out of the restricted area. Once I’m clear and the computer re-engages, I pop the cart into forward and step on the gas. Everything’s good, right. Nope, not being all the way in the cart and then hitting a slight undulation I fly out of the cart and hit the ground. HARD! I think I even bounced.

Next thing I know I’m getting assistance off the course.

Of course, my friends, concerned with my health and well-being, continue on and play the rest of their round. Oh, they did say, “good-bye” and “hope you feel better,” first.

So, I head home in pain.

Several days, or maybe a week later, I feel multiple things poking outward into my chest adding some discomfort. I call my favorite cardiologist, Rick Haskell, and go in to get the damage checked. The news, the wires from my previous open-heart surgery have all broken.

Dr. Haskell says it shouldn’t be a problem because after three years of healing, he says the scar tissue should continue to hold things together if I can deal with the poking issue.

Well, because of my impacted health due to a previous kidney transplant, for which I take drugs to knock out my immune system, the scar-tissue doesn’t hold.

I found that out in the middle of one night, when I wake up while sleeping on my side and realize that my breastplates are crossed. As I role to my back, the breastbone slides and pops back into place. 

I think to myself, “that can’t be good.”

So, back to Hoag and in to see Dr. Timothy Lee, the new cardiovascular surgeon on the block. He opens me up, wires my chest back together and adds a plate in the middle of my breast plate to just make certain everything is solid.

He’s good!

Then, it’s a wait time. And, of course, no golf!

Well, this weekend that wait time finally expired. So, I moseyed out to Arroyo Trabuco, the original scene of the crime, bought a small bucket of balls and tried out the old chest.

The good news is that it’s solid. The bad news is my golf game still stinks. It seems like two people occupy my brain. One shot is great…and then two shots are terrible…there’s no in-between. 

Still, it’s good to be back. With summer dead ahead, golf is on the calendar again. All I need to do is purchase a helmet to make sure I’m safe driving the cart.

One of my targets on the course is taking on Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf, who I understand is fairly accomplished at the game. 

But not before lots of practice and some lessons that are needed first.

• • •

On a more serious note, a non-profit group called Citizens Take Action has recently issued a report card grading cities in Orange County on their campaign finance laws and the ease in which citizens can access information on monies that candidates raise.

The great news is that Laguna Beach scored the highest of all 34 OC cities with a score of 93 out of a possible 100 points. Laguna Beach received an “A” grade.

The items looked at by Citizens Take Action included limits put on individual donations, limits on PACs, limits by contractors/developers, data available on city websites, ease of access and thoroughness of data.

Dana Point, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Woods and Seal Beach were the only cities even close to where Laguna Beach scored. Two cities, Mission Viejo and Buena Park actually scored only 4 out of 100 points and received failing marks, obviously.

Kudos to our leaders.

• • •

Although I’d like to write about everything going on in Laguna Beach, sometimes, because there’s so much, I just have to just pick and choose. Of course, then I get the letters asking why we didn’t report on such-and-such.

One of those letters hit my desk following last week’s City Council meeting asking about some lawsuits within the city.

City Attorney Philip Kohn offered the following updates:

–At the Kirby remodel on Hawthorne, the case went to trial and the city/property owner prevailed, however, an appeal is expected.

–At the Ray’s Hawthorne remodel, there’s a motion to dismiss by the city/property owner scheduled for July 13. What action comes after that is not known but an appeal would be expected.

–The status of the lawsuit against the Historic Preservation Ordinance Update that was previously approved by the Coastal Commission, 8-2, is back before the Commission and expected to be heard at their July meetings. Kohn anticipates a new lawsuit after that to challenge the decision.

–Kohn also announced that he was notified of a new lawsuit filed by Village Laguna and others against the Downtown Specific Plan just prior to Tuesday’s meeting. He has yet to review that suit, so he had no further comment.

• • •

Say “hi” to Rudy, the newest member of the Laguna Beach Police Department. Rudy is a 9-month-old Belgian Malinois who started a six-week training program yesterday with Corporal Thomas McGuire.

You know that old saying, “His bark is bigger that his bite?” Not necessarily true in Rudy’s case…and I wouldn’t advise finding out!

Fair Game SNL police officer & dog

Courtesy of the LBPD

Nine-month-old Belgian Malinois Rudy and LBPD Corporal Thomas McGuire

• • •

There’s a final dress rehearsal planned for the Pageant of the Masters on Tuesday, July 5. Did you know that the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce annually sells tickets for $70 that are all located in the main tier? The proceeds go to support Chamber activities. It’s Laguna Appreciation Night!

I’m told that there are really good seats available…check it out with This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

As of last night’s update, here’s where the local races from last Tuesday’s Primary Election stand:

U.S. Representative 47th District 

*Katie Porter (D) – 69,256, 51.30%

*Scott Baugh (R) – 41,845, 31.00%

Amy Phan West (R) – 11,360, 8.41%

Brian Burley (R) – 9,883, 7.32%

Errol Webber (R) – 2,661, 1.97%

State Senator 36th District

#Janet Nguyen (R) – 98,136, 57.41%

Kim Carr (D) – 72,812, 42.59%

State Assembly 72nd District

*Judie Mancuso (D) – 48,648, 43.48%

*Diane Dixon (R) – 47,585, 42.53%

Benjamin Yu (R) – 15,641, 13.98%

OC Supervisor 5th District

*Katrina Foley – 52,573, 42.06%

*Patricia “Pat” Bates – 28,006, 22.41%

Diane Harkey – 22,938, 18.35%

Kevin Muldoon – 21,481, 17.19%

(* Advance to November Election Day)

(# Wins seat outright)

(Total estimated ballots left to process: 133,109.)

 

