 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

15th Annual Fête de Musique tomorrow FP 061722

15th Annual Fête de Musique tomorrow will fill streets with returning favorites, new additions – all to the crowds’ enjoyment

Join the 2022 Laguna Beach Fête de la Musique on Saturday, June 18, where the streets of Laguna Beach will be filled with joyful music and memorable performances. Presented by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, this year’s event celebrates the Fête de la Musique’s 15th annual anniversary, and of course, the start to a beautiful summer. The Fête de la Musique is an international event, taking place in approximately 1,000 cities around the world.

Similar to previous years, the festivities begin on the Main Beach Cobblestones. Starting at 11 a.m., the Laguna Community JaZz Band, with 15 musicians and vocalists Lisa Morrice and Ginger Hatfield, will be performing right up to the opening ceremony. Opening Ceremony festivities include short speeches by local dignitaries, the singing of both the U.S. and French National Anthems and the Official Welcome by Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf.

Immediately following at 1:20 p.m., the attention will shift to the spacious elevated stage at the cobblestones, thanks to the generosity of Platinum Sponsors – The Ranch, Hobie Sports and Tuvalu. From 1:20-3 p.m., one of the locals’ favorite bands, Pilot Touhill, will kick it off with their reggae-infused rock. Then, continuing the fun from 3-3:20 p.m., JJ and the Habibis, the Laguna Beach belly dance troupe, will be putting on a lively and vibrant show. Filling the final hours with their rock covers from the ‘80s, the CoverUps, a six-piece band, will be performing from 3:20-5 p.m.

15th Annual Fete Bluegrass Band

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Steve Orlick

Bluegrass Band performed at Tuvalu Corner at a previous Fête

Simultaneously, between 1:30-4 p.m., performers will be spread across 32 different locations throughout downtown. There will be 14 performance venues along Forest Avenue, 11 along Pacific Coast Highway and another seven along Ocean Avenue. 

At the lower end of Forest Avenue, Laguna Tenor Rick Weber will once again enthrall audiences with his opera songs. At the opposite end of the Promenade on Forest, long-time Fête performers Lenelle Hamil and April Walsh will be respectively performing at Moulin Bistro and 2bella. The musical bliss doesn’t end there. Just across the street, Tuvalu Corner will once again be occupied by the Grey Hill Gospel String Band, with six members, each playing an instrument, and several members singing, with no amplification. 

Continuing up Forest Avenue, across from Hobie, Jaszy Lady will be singing Jazz and R&B standards in the Landmark Plaza. Slightly further up Forest Avenue, in the Peppertree parking lot connecting Forest and Ocean avenues, the gears shift to specialized Argentinian folk music performed by Los de Alla, a six-member band. 

In previous events, the delightful Rose Garden of the Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church has been solely used to showcase local students. However, this year, the beautiful garden will also serve as the venue for a very special event, a concert by American Idol Top 12 contestant Ava August, from 2:30-4 p.m. 

15th Annual Fete folk music

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

This Argentinian Folk Music Band will once again perform at the Peppertree parking lot 

At the steps of the Forest Avenue mall, across the street from the Presbyterian Church, Christi Hardy and The Pancakes will be performing fan favorites. Singer/songwriter Eric Alcouloumre will be performing in front of Miche Art Jewelry. And in Lumberyard Plaza, brother/sister duo Sandro and Tamara Eristavi will be performing international songs in several different languages. 

At the end of Forest Avenue, will be the six-member South Laguna Garden Band, located in the Laguna Beach County Water District’s Waterwise Garden.

“We are so proud of our collaborations with our local partners, the city and the county. And we are especially grateful for the volunteers and Fête committee for their devotion and passion to continue to bring joy to the streets of Laguna,” said Karyn Philippsen, founding president of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association. “We look forward to celebrating our 16th anniversary honoring our relationship with our first sister city, Menton, France. See you next year at the Fête de la Musique on June 17, 2023.” 

Finally, the Fête de la Musique is back, and it is time to fill the streets of Laguna Beach with music, fanfare and lots of smiles.

 

