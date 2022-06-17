NewLeftHeader

few clouds

65.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

Guest Letter Chris Tebbutt 061722

Guest Letter

Chris Tebbutt, Founder

Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Cultural Alliance

Effectively connecting with marginalized communities

Guest Letter Chris Tebbutt

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Chris Tebbutt

Chris Tebbutt

Being an Ally to any marginalized community is more important in affecting real change than many people realize. 

However, developing oneself as an Ally is a skill that doesn’t happen overnight; it comes from engaging in open conversations, asking questions, recognizing your own biases and blind spots and stepping out of your comfort zone. Being an Ally means learning, empathizing and taking on the struggle as your own.

As we honor Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Month, we offer you a few specific ways you can become an Ally:

Listen: The easiest way to begin to become an Ally is to listen. 

Educate yourself: Identify and challenge stereotypes and unconscious bias. It starts with learning a little history.

Talk with others in your community: Have conversations with diverse LGBTQ people, from high school students to senior citizens, and learn about their experience and their history.

Learn & use correct inclusive language: In the LGBTQ community, language is everything. It’s important to use the right words and pronouns when referring to someone or describing their sexual orientation or gender identity. 

Speak up & intervene: Don’t tolerate anti-LGBTQ jokes or statements expressed in your presence. 

Whether you are a part of the LGBTQ community or a valued Ally, please join us at the Laguna Art Museum this Saturday, June 18 from 4-8 p.m., as I lead a panel discussion on the importance of LGBTQ history and culture in Laguna Beach.

Chris Tebbutt is a real estate agent for Compass, and founder of the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Month. The month of June is officially LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Month in Laguna Beach, as proclaimed by City Council in 2017.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.