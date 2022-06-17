NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

Obit Johnson 061722

Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Anderson - Johnson

April 28, 1926 – April 30, 2022

Obituary Mary E. Anderson Johnson

Courtesy of Sharon Glenwinkel

Mary Elizabeth Anderson - Johnson

Mary E. Anderson - Johnson and her brother, Paul Norman Anderson, grew up in Laguna Beach and she graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 1944. 

The family would love to hear from anyone who may have known Mary or Norm during those high school years and beyond. You are welcome to join the celebration of her life either at the church Friday (TODAY! June 17) or by live stream on the internet at: www.southshores.org/maryjohnsonmemorial. This link will be available to watch for a few months after today.

The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 17 at 12:30 p.m. at South Shores Church, Ocean Room, 32712 Crown Valley Parkway, Dana Point, Calif.

If you knew Mary, please contact her daughter, Sharon, at 825 College Blvd., Ste. 102, #637, Oceanside, Calif., or call 760.917.5568.

 

