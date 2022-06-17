NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

John Ohslund

December 19, 1938 – June 3, 2022

John Ohslund, an aerospace engineer and loving husband and father, passed away on June 3, 2022 at the age of 83 while relaxing at home in Laguna Beach. He passed painlessly and suddenly of a ruptured brain aneurism.

John is survived by his wife Patti, son Patrick, nieces, nephews and all those who knew and loved him. His parents Hilding and Elenor; his sisters Jane and Colleen predeceased him.

John was born on Dec. 19, 1938 in Lincoln, Neb. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with an MA in physics in 1962. He immediately moved to Southern California to pursue the career he was called to – the analysis of radar data focusing on the missile tests of other countries. He loved this work with all his being and blissfully went into the office six days a week right up until the day before he passed. He was renowned for this work in his field receiving commendations from generals in the military for his work on nuclear missile defense.

On May 24, 1969, he married Patricia Kennedy, an artist and schoolteacher whom he had one child with and remained happily married to for more than 50 years.

John was a beacon of compassion for humanity. He understood that everyone has his or her unique way of living and that judgment of another person was never warranted (except for certain politicians). He was an avid follower of the news, so much so that he would record all of the different talking heads and analyze their shows to be sure he heard each story from as many points of view as possible. In his youth, he was a star tennis player winning numerous competitions for many decades. He enjoyed bike rides with his wife Patti and doggy Sammy and was fortunate enough to continue going on these until the weekend before his passing. John was a deep and conscientious thinker who carefully considered each word that he spoke; who seemed to always express his internal truth with the blessed inability to sugar coat his thoughts for others. John imparted crucial life lessons and lived by those principles inscrutably. They were – to find something you love and do that for the rest of your life and to not tell anyone what to do and not let anyone else tell you what to do.

A celebration of the life of John Ohslund will be held at the house that he helped to build and that he lived happily in for more than 50 years at 1396 Dunning Drive, Laguna Beach, Calif. on July 16 from 12-6 p.m. As the home has limited capacity, this event is by invitation only. If you would like to attend, please reach out to his wife Patti or son Patrick.

Flowers, donations to his wife and condolences can also be sent to the Laguna Beach address listed above.

 

