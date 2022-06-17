NewLeftHeader

few clouds

66.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

Laguna Playhouse presents Saturday Night Fever FP 061722

Laguna Playhouse presents Saturday Night Fever, the hottest musical of the summer

“You Should Be Dancing” at Laguna Playhouse when they present the hottest musical of the summer, Saturday Night Fever, based on the Paramount/RSO Picture and the story by Nik Cohn, adapted for the stage by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oaks, musical arrangements and orchestrations by David Abbinanti, featuring songs by The Bee Gees, musical direction by Ricky Pope and directed & choreographed by Karen Babcock Brassea.

According to Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, “What Kind of Fool” would miss this sizzling musical to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday and Summer in Laguna Beach?  It would be a tragedy if you missed this show that spent many ‘Nights on Broadway’ and is sure to be the theater party of the season!”

Laguna Playhouse Dorian Quinn

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Dorian Quinn stars as Tony Manero in “Saturday Night Fever”

Synopsis: Tony Manero doesn’t have much going for him during the weekdays. He still lives at home and works as a paint store clerk in his Brooklyn, N.Y. neighborhood. On the weekends, however, he is the king of the dance floor at the local disco where he and his friends go to dance the night away. When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including the Bee Gees’ hits “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than A Woman,” the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography.                         

Saturday Night Fever begins previews on Wednesday, June 29; will open on Sunday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m. with performances through Sunday, July 17.

Tickets range from $55-$95. For tickets and more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.