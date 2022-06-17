NewLeftHeader

clear sky

74.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

Laguna Beach hosts world-acclaimed dance FP 061722

Laguna Beach hosts world-acclaimed dance groups with local ties

Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) announces the return of their festival on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13 at the Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School. Performances will feature Los Angeles-based BODYTRAFFIC and Laguna Beach native, Skylar Campbell and the Skylar Campbell Dance Collective (SCDC). Both groups bring world-renowned and accomplished dancers to the stage with unique styles and performances. Join this fun and entertaining weekend of dance theater and technical dance prowess.

“We’re thrilled to have our dance festival back in Laguna Beach, and to highlight such immense talent and two distinct types of performances,” said Jodie Gates, who is artistic director of and founded the Laguna Dance Festival in 2005. Gates is also the artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet and founding director of the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. “BODYTRAFFIC brings a great energy and contemporary style of group and solo dance that will be a lively and fun start to our weekend of performances and events. Skylar Campbell brings a group of classically trained ballet performers, providing more technically focused and individual solo performances.”

Laguna Beach BODYTRAFFIC

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Dance Festival

BODYTRAFFIC takes the Artists Theater stage on August 12

BODYTRAFFIC’s August 12 performance will start at 7:30 p.m. and will feature A Million Voices, by Matthew Neenan, which is inspired and accompanied by the music of Peggy Lee and Pacopepepluto by Alejandro Cerrudo, which will feature three solo performances set to the music of Dean Martin, the “King of Cool.” BODYTRAFFIC’s dancers come from around the world and now call Los Angeles home. Founded in 2007 by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett and Lillian Barbeito, they have been named one of the most talked about companies nationwide by the Los Angeles Times. BODYTRAFFIC has also been notably named as a cultural ambassador of the U.S. to Israel, Jordan, South Korea, Algeria and Indonesia. “We are so excited to return to Laguna Dance Festival and share what our company has been up to. BODYTRAFFIC has grown tremendously over the past challenging years, and it feels right to celebrate the return of live performing arts with the Laguna audiences. We always feel at home in Laguna and it’s always a treat to be a part of the community’s love for dance,” said Tina Finkelman Berkett, artistic director of BODYTRAFFIC.

Laguna Beach Lauren Lovette

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Nisian Hughes

Skylar Campbell Dance Collective features ballerina Lauren Lovette on August 13 at the Artists Theater

Campbell is an internationally renowned, award-winning dancer and native of Laguna Beach. The Skylar Campbell Dance Collective August 13 performance will start at 7:30 p.m. and feature an evening of acclaimed dance artists including Lauren Lovette, former principal dancer of the New York City Ballet performing Voices by famed choreographer Alexei Ratmansky and ballet’s iconic swan solo, The Dying Swan. Sydney Dolan and Ashton Roxander of the Philadelphia Ballet will be performing George Balanchine’s Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux, Jaclyn Oakley of the National Ballet of Canada and Naazir Muhammad of the Houston Ballet will be performing Orbit. Elle Macy and Miles Pertl of Pacific Northwest Ballet will be performing Ghost Variations by Choreographer Jessica Lang. The Skylar Campbell Dance Collective will also be performing Traveler, which was created for SCDC in 2020 and nominated for Best Dance at the 2021 Canadian International Fashion Film Festival. SCDC will also be joined by Los Angeles musician Josiah Johnson, formerly of the band, The Head and the Heart. Johnson will be playing throughout the night, accompanying dance performances for a truly special evening of art. “I am honored to be bringing back to Orange County so many of my friends and colleagues in dance, who have had a connection to this special community and showcase their incredible talent all in one evening,” said Campbell. “This evening has been three years in the making, as we had planned to bring this show to Laguna before the pandemic and are so thrilled to have it happen now and with an amazing musical accompaniment for this very special evening of dance.

Tickets for these performances are $50 for general admission and $30 for students, and they can be purchased at on the website at https://lagunadancefestival.org/project/2022festival/. “These shows are bringing an incredible level of talent to Laguna Beach unlike ever before. The community has a great opportunity to see these masters of dance perform iconic choreography in their own backyard and we’re thrilled to be presenting shows like this,” said Gates.

In addition to these performances, Artistic Directors Berkett of BODYTRAFFIC and Campbell of the Skylar Campbell Dance Collective will be hosting a special dance masterclass experience for advanced dance students. These master classes provide dance education from some of the most well-recognized and accomplished dancers and artistic directors in the world. Berkett will be hosting her masterclass Saturday, Aug. 13 from 3-5 p.m. and Campbell will be hosting his from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Both will be taught in the dance studio at Laguna Beach High School. Students will be able to sign up for these classes at the end of June.

 For more information about Laguna Dance Festival and to purchase tickets to these performances, visit www.lagunadancefestival.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.