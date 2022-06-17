NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

66.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum 061722

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From topical discussions and participatory storytime to a book signing and figure drawing workshop, the line-up beckons.

Upcoming events Pride Celebration.jpg 6.17

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

Join the Pride celebration and panel discussion on June 18

June is officially Laguna Beach Pride Heritage and Culture Month, so come celebrate with the Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Pride 365. Join a panel discussion on the rich history & cultural importance that the LGBTQ+ community has in Laguna Beach. Arrive early for a Champagne reception and stay afterwards to continue the celebration with entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and libations. The Laguna Art Museum will offer free admission to the celebration from 4-8 p.m., and a separate, ticketed entry to the panel discussion at 5 p.m. Tickets to the panel: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. For more information and tickets, go here

Upcoming events Lit to Life Lizard.jpg 6.14

Click on photo for a larger image

“Lizard from the Park” by Mark Pett is the featured Lit to Life on June 25

–Saturday, June 25 from 10-11 a.m. – Lit to Life at LAM: Lizard from the Park

Bring literature to life during a participatory story time that will have you making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families. Cost: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, go here.

Upcoming events T. Jefferson Parker

Click on photo for a larger image

T. Jefferson Parker will discuss his book “A Thousand Steps” and hold a book signing on June 25

–Saturday, June 25 from 6-8 p.m. – Hippie Mystery: A Night with author T. Jefferson Parker

Laguna Beach in the 1960s is the setting for New York Times bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker’s latest novel A Thousand Steps. Join Parker as he discusses his new book, his time in Laguna Beach and a brief reading of the novel. Afterwards, you’ll have the opportunity to get your very own copy of A Thousand Steps signed by Parker at a book signing.

Parker was born in Los Angeles and has been a life-long resident of Southern California. He grew up in Orange County and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Irvine in 1976. He has written numerous novels and short stories and is the winner of three Edgar Awards (Silent Joe, California Girl and the short story “Skinhead Central”), as well as the recipient of a Los Angeles Times Book Prize for best mystery (Silent Joe). Before becoming a full-time novelist, he was an award-winning reporter.

A Thousand Steps is a beguiling thriller, an incisive coming-of-age story, and a vivid portrait of a turbulent time and place. Matt is 16, broke and never sure where his next meal is coming from. His mom’s a stoner, his deadbeat dad is a no-show, his brother’s fighting in Nam…and his big sister Jazz has just gone missing. The cops figure she’s just another runaway hippie chick, enjoying a summer of love, but Matt doesn’t believe it. Not after another missing girl turns up dead on the beach. Advance tickets recommended. Cost: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. For tickets, go here.

Upcoming events figure drawing.jpg 6.14

Click on photo for a larger image

Peter Zokosky will lead a figure drawing workshop on June 26

–Sunday, June 26 at 10 a.m. – Artist Workshop: Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Striking Figures: Francis De Erdely, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. More information can be found here.

Upcoming events realism

Click on photo for a larger image

Join the discussion on “Introduction to Realism” on July 10 

–Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m. – Introduction to Realism: 1600 to the Present

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he discusses Realism, from Dutch 17th century paintings to the present. Learn the differences between Traditional and Contemporary Realism with masterwork examples of the development of Realism throughout history. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. More information can be found here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.