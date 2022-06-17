NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

Hortense Miller Garden to hold free children’s painting workshop 

Hortense Miller Garden is holding a free children’s art workshop, geared to youngsters 8-15 years old, who will learn to paint outside in the wild hillside garden with dramatic ocean and canyon vistas. Students will learn to paint seascapes using tempera paint as they create two seascapes: one realistic, one pop art.

The workshop takes place on Saturday, July 23 from 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required.

Hortense Miller Garden gazebo garden

The Gazebo Garden at Hortense Miller Garden

Brianne Burtness will teach the fundamentals of tempera painting with composition, drawing, color and texture. This two-hour workshop will begin with a demo, followed by a fun morning of painting and personal instruction. All materials are included. Students should bring a snack and a bottle of water.

Parents will be given a brief tour of the house and garden during the instruction time, or they can relax in the garden. Bring a coffee or beverage of your choice and a good book to enjoy.

E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to request a spot with Student Name/Age/Parent Name/E-mail and Cell Phone Number. 

The workshop is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information about Hortense Miller Garden, visit www.hortensemillergarden.org.

Hortense Miller Garden is located at 22511 Allview Terrace, Laguna Beach.

 

