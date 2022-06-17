NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

The Plant Man: very hungry caterpillars 

By Steve Kawaratani

“You know that the salad’s fresh when you have a caterpillar sitting at your table.”

–Anthony T. Hincks

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

In the event you have discovered the leaves of your snap pea, lettuce, cucumber, bok choy, or radish have been ravaged seemingly overnight, the likely culprit is a caterpillar called the Cabbage looper, commonly known as the inch worm. Most caterpillars are large enough to easily identify (they grow up to 1 1/2 inches long), but the aftermath of their voracious, three-week feeding spree are vegetable leaves that are tattered and filled with holes.

The Plant Man very hungry cabbage looper

Cabbage looper damage

Inch worms have legs at both ends of their bodies and are easily identified by their movement of shunting first one end and then the other, in which they double up and complete a “loop.” After a couple of adult beverages, it has been suggested that the caterpillar looks like it’s measuring, hence their nickname. I don’t really see it.

Young caterpillars feed on the bottom of leaves, leaving only a papery film. As they grow, they begin to chew large, irregular holes in leafy vegetables. When you spot damaged leaves, chances are high that you will find the evildoer on the underside. Large caterpillars eat three times their body weight daily and can kill vegetable seedlings while leaving older plants disfigured. 

Cabbage looper control methods

1. Catharine suggests keeping a vigilant eye on your veggies during morning watering. This works in tandem with my father’s Rule #2: “The best way to clear out caterpillars is to pick them off and get rid of them without eating them.” As an aside, he kept a bucket of soapy water to drown them. Do not compost damaged leaves, as the clinging looper eggs will reappear while composting your garden beds.

2. I advise against illuminating your vegetable plants at night, as moths will be attracted and lay their eggs. If you enjoy landscape lighting, consider using bird netting to cover your plants, allowing for sunlight and air, but preventing moths from landing and reproducing.

3. The naturally occurring Bacillus thuringiensis or BT is particularly effective on smaller inch worms and should be applied at the first sign of damage. If you are not inclined to use BT against caterpillars (see below), consider using horticultural oil (both controls are not harmful to bees, birds, or pets). Always apply these organic controls just before dark, as the bad guys prefer to feed overnight.

The Plant Man very hungry BT

BT and horticultural oil

Research has shown that BT has the potential for adverse effects on the larvae of the monarch butterfly. Studies have shown, “They ate less, grew more slowly and had a significantly higher mortality rate….” As monarch butterfly larvae only feed on species of the milkweed family, don’t apply BT to milkweed or avoid using entirely in your garden.

The battle to protect our garden borders is a noble pursuit; however, the hungry caterpillar’s food of choice is also the food we nurture and complements our sustainably caught salmon. Fortunately, as gardeners have discovered, vigilant observation allows for early detection and reasonable and safe control methods. 

Karmically speaking, I am comfortable in managing these pests; understanding looper caterpillars are ultimately destined to become a moth, rather than a butterfly. Who ever said that life is always fair? See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

