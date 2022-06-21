NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 49  |  June 21, 2022

A behind-the-scenes look as the Sawdust FP 062122

A behind-the-scenes look as the Sawdust Art Festival readies to open

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Sawdust Art Festival opens this Friday, June 24 to begin its summer run in Laguna Beach now through Sunday, August 28, where guests will be invited to shop along sawdust-covered paths in a hand-built village of fine art and eclectic craftsmanship.

All artists are Laguna Beach residents offering a variety of different art mediums including ceramics, clothing & textiles, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, print making, sculpture and woodwork.

This week, the finishing touches to the village take place, in preparation for tonight’s invitation-only sneak preview.

Sawdust Art Festival sawdust

Click on photo for a larger image

What’s a Sawdust Art Festival without sawdust…lots of it!

Sawdust Art Festival preview

Click on photo for a larger image

A sneak peek of the new mural for this year’s Sawdust Art Festival

Sawdust Art Festival mural artist

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Ryan Gourley is the man behind the new mural, “Where the Canyon Comes Alive”

Sawdust Art Festival prepping the grounds

Click on photo for a larger image

Finishing touches mean shoring up the booths and spreading all new sawdust throughout the grounds

Sawdust Art Festival final checks

Click on photo for a larger image

Final checks to make certain everything is ready for move-in

Sawdust Art Festival selfie mural

Click on photo for a larger image

And, when you arrive, make certain you get a photo at the selfie mural

The Sawdust Art Festival will be open daily, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For tickets, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/shop/2022-summer-festival-tickets/.

 

