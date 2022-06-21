NewLeftHeader

New artists, offerings at this year’s Sawdust Art Festival

The highly anticipated Sawdust Art Festival – a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach –returns for its 56th year. This year, guests will discover six new artists and 154 returning artists. A full spectrum of art classes will be offered free with admission and the iconic cafe, A la Carte, has been added to the concessions line up. 

Photos courtesy of Sawdust Art Festival

Patsee Ober in her Underwater Photography booth at the Sawdust

Open daily from Friday, June 24 through Sunday, August 28, the 66-day summer festival features the original artwork of Laguna Beach artists, three stages of live music and entertainment, complimentary art classes for all ages and special events all summer long. Voted Most Popular Festival/Family Attraction in the LA Times Best of Southland and OC Register’s Best of Orange County in 2021, Sawdust Art Festival draws 200,000 visitors annually to shop unique artwork along sawdust-covered paths in the festival’s renowned outdoor venue featuring an eclectic, handcrafted artist village that is located in the heart of a historic eucalyptus grove.

Stroll the sawdust-covered paths to peruse the variety of artworks

“I can never tell who is more excited to be at the Sawdust, our guests or our artists. We’ve put together a magical show this year and I’m so proud to be hosting the opening ceremony this year as president of the board of directors,” said Rachel Goberman.

Ryan Gourley’s recent Sawdust mural titled “Where the Canyon Comes Alive”

Long-time Sawdust artist, Ryan Gourley, who recently completed the latest Sawdust mural titled Where the Canyon Comes Alive, is inspired by his five decades as an exhibitor. “I love to see the Sawdust come alive every year through booth building and fresh sawdust and the fascinating displays artists create,” Gourley said enthusiastically. “Soon the air will fill with the smell of popcorn and the sound of live music.”

Booth mates and first-time exhibitors Tyra Vassallo and Ed Chang also share in the excitement of showcasing their work at the Sawdust Art Festival. “I’ve often admired the creations and community that the artists have cultivated,” said Chang. “I’m excited to finally be a part of it. These are my people,” added Vassallo. “The encouragement of current exhibitors has really helped push me to take part of this gem within the community, where new artists feel welcome,” Vassallo said.

Colorful glassworks capture the eye in this Sawdust booth

Also making their debut this summer are 28 up and coming young artists from Laguna Beach High School, who will have their own gallery displayed on the grounds as High School Hall. 

Notable events will include “Sip, Talk and Walk,” an insider’s tour with artist introductions and a complimentary wine tasting every Wednesday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “Bizarre Bazaar,” a fashion show on Sunday, Aug. 7 and the Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction on Sunday, Aug. 14, which features the original work of Sawdust artists in both silent and live auctions.

Sawdust provides the opportunity to watch artists at their crafts and inquire about their creative process

Sawdust Art Festival is open daily through Sunday, August 28. Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information on exhibiting artists, special events, entertainment and art class schedules, visit www.SawdustArtFestival.org. Presale tickets may be purchased in advance online, or in person at the Box Office during festival hours: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+) and $5 for children (6-12). Children 5 and under are free. 

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

