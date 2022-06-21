NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 49  |  June 21, 2022

LBPD serves ice cream, toppings 062122

LBPD serves ice cream, toppings at Laguna Beach Library

More than 200 people enjoyed ice cream at the Laguna Beach Library on Wednesday, June 15. Ice cream and toppings were served by the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers and the kids were excited to introduce themselves to the police officers. Following the ice cream social, the crowd was treated to a magic show by Abbit the Average. 

What a memorable day at the library…from delicious scoops to magic!

Ice cream social young patron

Photos by Edgar Alaniz, LBPD

A young library patron who aspires to be a police officer, awaits gummy toppings

Ice cream social chocolate sauce

An LBPD officer helps two youngsters with a chocolate sauce topping

Ice cream social Blake

Laguna Beach Councilmember Peter Blake (L) waits in line for some yummy ice cream toppings

Ice cream social officer

Two youngsters wait patiently for gummies

Ice cream social Rice

LBPD Community Services Officer Nicole Rice shares pencils with two youngsters

Ice cream social officers

The LBPD officers who served more than 200 library goers at the ice cream social

 

