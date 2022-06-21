NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 49  |  June 21, 2022

Chamber to hold ribbon cutting FP 062122

Chamber to hold ribbon cutting at Art-A-Fair

On Thursday, July 6 at 12 p.m., join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce in a welcoming and grand opening ceremony with a ribbon cutting in celebration of Art-A-Fair.

“After a five-year hiatus as chamber members, Laguna Art-A-Fair is pleased to once again become a member of an organization that supports the community, small businesses, entrepreneurs and arts,” said Artist and Chamber Liaison Diane Lamboley.

Chamber to hold ribbon cutting facade

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Art-A-Fair.com

Art-A-Fair is open July 1 though September 4

“Laguna Beach is very fortunate to have such amazing art festivals,” said Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, interim CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Art-A-Fair is part of the fabric of our community and deserves a celebratory ribbon cutting!”

For those in attendance, Art-A-Fair will be offering a complimentary Paint Pouring, liquid art workshop valued at $45.

Art-A-Fair will be providing a light lunch including sandwiches, chips and dessert. Please RSVP to the This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Art-A-Fair is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.