 Volume 14, Issue 50  |  June 24, 2022

LBUSD recognized with two national awards

The Laguna Beach Uniﬁed School District (LBUSD) was recognized with two awards from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) in the category of Publications and Digital Media Excellence. The entries were awarded for the LBUSD Mental Health Awareness Video, created by Andy Crisp and Renew, Recharge, Reimagine: LBUSD’s Annual Community Report 2020-2021, created by the Communications Department.

The NSPRA, recognized as the leader in school communication, has honored the best work in school communication for more than 50 years. NSPRA uses experienced, award-winning professionals to evaluate entries in the Gold Medallion, Golden Achievement Awards, and Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards programs.

The Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards recognize outstanding education publications, e-newsletters, digital media programs, radio/TV/video programs, social media, infographics, blogs and websites.

The mental health awareness video was aimed to shed light on the fact that many people our students know are struggling with mental health and to inspire the school community and beyond to be the force that breaks the stigma of getting support when needed. 

LBUSD recognized student

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUSD

Student actress Jordan Casolari is pictured in LBUSDs Mental Health Awareness Video

Mental health disorders are treatable and the video was to educate viewers that help is available. The intended audience for the video was middle and high school students, staff, families and our broader community.

Each of the participants in the development of the video work daily to support all students and help them discover who they are meant to be. Each participant was deeply committed to ensuring that those experiencing depression and anxiety do not feel deﬁned by their struggle.

“Being able to create a meaningful video with such a caring and creative group of people during the middle of the pandemic was deﬁnitely a highlight of the school year,” shared Andy Crisp, LBUSD multimedia specialist. “Each student and staff member that worked on the project really understood the importance of creating a compelling story that would resonate with our community, normalize mental health struggles and encourage our students to seek out support when needed.”

The Annual Community Report is sent to all residents in the LBUSD each year. It details many highlights, milestones, and lessons learned in supporting the mission of ensuring each student gains the knowledge, experience, world perspectives and skills needed to become a lifelong learner and producer in a competitive and interconnected world.

The LBUSD, under the leadership of the board of education and the superintendent, strives to partner with the community to provide accurate information in an effective, timely, and efﬁcient manner, engaging in productive two-way communication with staff, students, parents, guardians and community members.

“The communications team has continued to partner with internal and external stakeholders across the district in order to lay a strong foundation to drive branding and marketing efforts districtwide,” said Shelley Spessard, Ed.D., LBUSD public information ofﬁcer. “Communication channels have been established and deﬁned for each audience, with content carefully tailored for each stakeholder group. Our work is a team effort and we couldn’t be more honored to receive these recognitions.”

Award winners will be recognized nationally at the NSPRA 2022 National Seminar in Chicago. LBUSD Public Information Ofﬁcer Shelley Spessard Ed.D. will attend the conference online and accept the awards on behalf of the district.

 

