Council adopts budget, approves community grants, bus passes for Audubon neighborhood, new parking officer

By SARA HALL

City Council approved the 2022-23 budget, with some revisions to the 2021-22 adopted budget, during their meeting this week.

Council unanimously approved several recommendations on Tuesday (June 21). A few notable items include a new parking services officer, funds to purchase discounted summer bus passes for the Audubon neighborhood, and community and cultural arts grants, which included an additional $10,000 from leftover general fund money for three smaller organizations.

Most of the budget discussion revolved around the Community Assistance Grants and the Cultural Arts Grants programs.

Councilmember George Weiss noted that the subcommittee did a good job on allocating the funds, with the exception of the amount recommended (less than the requested amount) for the Laguna Beach Community Clinic. During the 2021-22 fiscal year, the clinic requested and received $25,000. In the current year’s budget, the clinic requested $35,000 and the subcommittee recommended $25,000.

With the ongoing COVID-19 cases and inflation, it’s important that the clinic receives funds, he noted, particularly compared to other cultural arts group that get funds from both the Community Assistance Grants and the Cultural Arts Grants.

“Health is something that’s so important to productivity and to the welfare of the community, I would have liked to see a better amount of money going to the free clinic,” Weiss said. “I’m still opposed to double dipping on these grants from the community grants to the arts grants because there’s three or four organizations that get both. It’s just odd to me.”

It’s a challenge to fairly distribute the funds when the organizations’ requests total more than they have to hand out, noted Mayor Sue Kempf, who was on this year’s subcommittee that reviewed the grant requests and allocated funds.

“These are hard because…the appetite is way bigger than the stomach,” she said.

The clinic raises quite a bit of money during their fundraisers, Kempf added, responding to Weiss’ point.

Councilmember Toni Iseman noted some concerns that some organizations have trouble fundraising, while others excel at hosting fundraising events.

“They know how to put on a party and those parties create money,” she said. “And then there are other organizations that don’t have that luxury.”

She also echoed Weiss’ concern about some organizations that “double dip” on both grant programs.

She suggested some adjusting be made so the Laguna Beach Cultural Center, Seaside Legal Services and PUP Laguna Beach would receive more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center founder Rick Conkey

The LB Cultural Arts Center has created a special niche in the community, Iseman said.

“The doors are open, but they need more money,” she noted.

In 2021-22, the Cultural Arts Center requested $25,000 and didn’t receive any from the Community Assistance Grants program. This year, the Center requested $10,000 and the subcommittee recommended $5,000.

The Center also requested $43,850 from the Cultural Arts Grants program and the subcommittee recommended $15,000. During the last fiscal year, the Center received $4,000 from this grant funding program.

Seaside Legal Services requested $20,000 in 2021-22 and received $6,000. The same amount was requested during this fiscal year and the subcommittee recommended $5,000.

PUP Laguna Beach requested $4,000 and the subcommittee recommended $500 (the group didn’t make a request during the previous fiscal year).

Iseman suggested they reduce some of the money recommended for KX 93.5 LB Radio, Inc.

The subcommittee recommended the radio station receive $23,000 between the two grant programs ($15,000 from the community grants and $8,000 from the cultural arts grants).

Iseman suggested keeping the $8,000 earmarked for the radio station, but distributing the $15,000 to the other, smaller organizations she pointed out.

The radio station has money in the bank and makes good revenue, Iseman said.

“I don’t think we need to worry about them going hungry,” she said. “We’re trying to distribute our money to those that need it and I think that we have some that need it.”

But her fellow councilmembers were not on board with the idea.

Kempf said she’s worked with them during emergencies and it’s vital to help keep the station running.

“They’re invaluable to us,” Kempf said.

The radio station is a cultural outlet and a channel for safety information in the event of a fire or major disaster, Councilmember Peter Blake noted.

“I’m not taking a penny from the radio station,” he said. “That’s hardly enough money to support all of their staff.”

Blake suggested taking funds from No Square Theatre or another organization.

He’s already vetted all of the organizations, added Blake, who was on the subcommittee that divvied the funds up between the organizations’ requests.

The subcommittee did a good job allocating the funds, said Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen.

“There were a few organizations that went down from last year, but the total pot went up from last year as well,” Whalen said.

He also didn’t support reducing the radio station’s grant funds.

Whalen pointed out that they had $151,000 left over from the one-time general fund budget modifications and some of that could be added to the grant program and split up between a few other organizations.

Working from that idea, Iseman suggested the Cultural Arts Center receive $20,000, and both PUP and Seaside Legal receive $10,000 each.

Weiss then noted that the council had been discussing taking $5,000 to $10,000 from the leftover one-time general fund, not the large total amount Iseman was suggesting. Other councilmembers agreed it should be closer to that range.

Ultimately, all but Iseman agreed that $10,000 should be taken from that fund and allocated to the grant programming.

Iseman then suggested $5,000 to the Center and divide the rest between PUP and Seaside, resulting in an additional $2,500 to each.

Council unanimously approved the recommended grants with the suggested additions.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LBPD Civilian Services Administrator Jim Beres and a city parking services vehicle

Another budget topic discussed quite a bit at the meeting stemmed from questions raised at the last council meeting regarding the availability of parking services and officers.

Laguna Beach Police Department Civilian Services Administrator Jim Beres shared a presentation on the city’s current parking enforcement program, including staffing, citation productivity and revenue.

Prior to March 2020, LBPD had five full-time parking services officer positions funded, three of which were vacant due to several retirements that happened to occur around the same time, Beres explained. In April 2020, those three positions were frozen as part of the adopted budget reduction in response to COVID-19.

On June 30, 2020, two PSO positions were permanently eliminated for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, leaving only three full-time positions funded (a decrease of 40% in PSO staffing).

For the 2021-22 FY budget, three full-time PSO positions were funded and all three are filled. Of those, one position helps with accident investigation as well.

Although there are fewer PSOs on staff, their individual productivity has remained about the same or higher, Beres said. But, on any given day, there are fewer people out there, he added.

“So some of the comments that you’re hearing from residents in South Laguna or other areas of town that they’re seeing less parking enforcement – well, that’s accurate,” Beres said.

Despite the decrease in staffing, the average number of citations issued has not gone down too much, Beres said. In the last few years, the number of citations fluctuated: 25,677 in the 2021-22 fiscal year; 32,110 in 2020-21 FY and 28,897 in the 2019-20 FY when the number of officers in the position reduced from five to three. When there were five officers in the position between 2017 and 2019, they issued more than 30,000 citations each year.

The net revenue to the city (after fee and tax deductions) from parking enforcement (lots, pay stations and permits) and citations was more than $540,000 before the COVID-19 reduced budget and then shot up to $628,100 in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The current 2021-22 fiscal year has produced $439,500.

They do generate revenue, but not a profit. It might be revenue neutral, Beres said.

“For the most part, the net revenues pay for the operation but it’s not something that creates a profit,” Beres said.

In the 2020-21 FY, it cost $4,832 more to run the program (salaries, benefits, operations, etc.) than how much revenue was brought in from parking enforcement and citations. For the current year, it’s costing $290,700, but that will go down as people pay their tickets and other fees, Beres explained.

The cost to bring a full-time PSO and accident investigator position on board (paid from the parking fund) is $73,500.

Although the total (including conducting the search, one-time costs like a uniform, and training) would likely be closer to approximately $95,000 to add one full-time officer, added Director of Administrative Services Gavin Curran.

In the fiscal year-to-date, the city has also spent $31,509 for overtime. That’s due, in large part, to the decrease in staffing, Beres noted. Previously, if someone was sick or on vacation, it was easy to cover during regular hours with one of the other five PSOs.

“Now when someone’s not here, you really see the impact. So, we’ve been much more flexible in authorizing overtime this fiscal year as a result,” Beres said.

The city also has two part-time parking staffers. Beres noted that the turnover is higher with the part-time officers.

Parking services officers write citations, but also assist with traffic control, and they are phasing in accident investigation, which will help free up more sworn officers for other tasks.

“It’s really a quality-of-life issue,” Beres said.

The proactive patrols are harder to conduct with less people out on the street, he noted.

“More people will have more coverage, but is the sky going to fall if we don’t have another full-time parking officer out there? No,” Beres summarized.

There are some key operational benefits, Whalen noted.

It’s also resident-friendly to have available parking people, Iseman noted, like when a driveway is blocked, for example.

Ultimately, the council unanimously agreed to add one full-time position from the parking fund.

The new PSO will not be available to work during the upcoming summer, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis noted, as it takes a few months to hire and bring the person on board.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city will purchase OCTA bus passes for the summer while working on a plan to offer trolley services in the future for the Audubon

Another budget change was approval for the city to purchase Orange County Transportation Service bus passes for a local neighborhood where the city trolley doesn’t reach.

They are not able to provide city transit services to the Audubon area off El Toro Road this summer because of lack of trolleys and staffing, Dupuis noted.

They can work on a plan for the future, but right now there are some challenges, agreed Deputy Director of Public Works/Transit & Parking Michael Litschi.

“Right now, due to hiring difficulties and funding and vehicles, it wouldn’t be possible in the short-term to provide additional city-operated transit service to these areas,” Litschi said.

The area is served by OCTA bus service, he pointed out, specifically route 89, which travels from Mission Viejo down El Toro and Laguna Canyon roads with several stops before ending at the bus depot in Downtown.

The key difference, as Litschi pointed out, is the city trolley is free for residents, while the OCTA service charges a fare.

City staff suggested working with OCTA to purchase 200 discounted 30-day passes for unlimited rides (normally $69) to provide residents upon request to use route 89 in July and August. The total cost at the reduced rate for the city would be $13,110.

“(It offers) an alternative to respond to some of the resident requests and something that we can do in the near-term for this summer,” Litschi said.

It would be funded from the transit fund, Dupuis said.

Dupuis recommended the council budget $20,000 for the OCTA bus passes in case they receive more requests than anticipated.

Several councilmembers noted that demand may not be that high and suggested they stick with the $13,110 and directed staff to buy them 50 passes at a time, which was ultimately the unanimously approved motion.

Earlier in the budget discussion, while considering city employee salaries and pay ranges, Iseman suggested they review and compare Laguna Beach’s employees with surrounding, comparable cities.

“So we can know how we’re doing with other cities, so we don’t lose employees because they can make more money at other places,” Iseman said. “And we just know where we are.”

She hoped it could be done in the next year.

Dupuis noted that a comparison and classification study was recently approved in the budget, so that process will be kicking off soon. It will take 12-16 months to complete the comprehensive study, she added.

“Every classification in the city, the job description and the salary gets compared to the cities surrounding us,” Dupuis said.

The study will also check that the job classification is written correctly to match the person’s responsibility, title and salary, she added.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.