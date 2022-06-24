NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 50  |  June 24, 2022

City of Laguna Beach welcomes new Fire Chief 062422

City of Laguna Beach welcomes new Fire Chief Niko King

The City of Laguna Beach welcomes Niko King as the city’s new Fire Chief.  King brings almost three decades of well-rounded fire experience to the position and will begin his service to the City of Laguna Beach on July 5.

King’s fire experience includes 28 years with the Sacramento Fire Department, where he most recently served for six years as Deputy Fire Chief.  He has extensive supervisory and management experience, and his background includes expertise in the areas of fire operations, administration, fire prevention, emergency preparedness, training and development and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) divisions. Prior to becoming the Deputy Fire Chief, King served more than five years as Sacramento’s Assistant Fire Chief overseeing the Training Division to include a new recruit academy. King spent years as a Strike Team Leader in the field, a Type III Incident Commander leading an All-Hazards Incident Management Team, as well as a member of FEMA’s Incident Support Team under Urban Search and Rescue, with several federal activations to large scale disaster sites across the country.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach’s new Fire Chief, Niko King

“Chief King is recognized as a professional, dedicated, fair leader of high integrity who motivates others and has a great passion for the fire service,” said City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. “We are delighted to have Chief King continuing the Fire Department success in providing outstanding services to our community in fire prevention, fire protection and emergency management.”

King holds a master’s degree in Homeland Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School; a Master of Science degree in Emergency Services Administration from California State University, Long Beach and a bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences, Business Administration and Organizational Communication from California State University, Sacramento. King is relocating to Southern California and said he has always enjoyed visiting Laguna Beach.

“I am excited and honored to be selected to serve as the next Chief for the Laguna Beach Fire Department,” King said. “I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Fire Department, the city’s leadership team, local residents and businesses owners in continuing to ensure the department carries out its mission at the highest level.” 

King will take over duties as Chief from retiring Fire Chief Mike Garcia on July 5.  King is the city’s 20th Fire Chief and will have a salary of $225,500 per year. The public is invited to meet Chief King at a badge presentation and swearing-in ceremony on July 5 at City Hall (Council Chambers) from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

 

