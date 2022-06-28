NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 51  |  June 28, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 062822

“Art in Public Places” – Pearl by Dan Skaggs

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

art in front view

“Pearl” on the corner of Pearl Street and Pacific Coast Highway

Installed in 2007, Pearl was created by sculptor Dan Skaggs. Located on the corner of Pearl Street and Pacific Coast Highway, the sculpture is comprised of stainless steel with glass marble tile and was funded by Bowers Perez Associates.

Skaggs holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Art Education and a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts with an emphasis on sculpture. He spent 15 years teaching art at both public schools (Long Beach Unified School District) and college and was a 30-year exhibitor at the Festival of Arts. 

art in pearl fishes

The sculpture is comprised of stainless steel and glass marble tile 

After bouncing around the world as a surfer and a self-employed cabinet maker, Skaggs returned to his first love, sculpture. 

“One year I displayed a sculptural water wall at the Festival of Arts,” Skaggs said. “I was taken aback by the interest it received. It was chosen for purchase by the Festival of Arts for its permanent collection. The next summer, I decided to show another water feature along with my sculpture. With a family to support and a public hungry for water features and ‘feng shui,’ I was discovering this was a viable way to earn a living as an artist.”

art in sunburst

A burst of sun 

In describing his work, Skaggs said, “Pearl is a term surfers would use to describe the wave that breaks off the rocks at the beach at the end of this street. This sculpture was inspired by the large rock sitting in the sand at this beach and the waves breaking on it at high tide.”

This is the 65th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

