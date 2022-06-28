Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
Enjoy the Fourth, but expect a mess on the Fifth; but everyone can help
Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the lever that last week overturned Roe v. Wade & Parenthood of Southeastern PA v. Casey, ending guaranteed abortion access for American women.
Several local leaders shared their initial responses.
Katrina Foley, candidate for Orange County Supervisor District 5: “This decision is one of the largest cases of government overreach in my lifetime and sets a dangerous precedent for our personal liberties and freedoms. This cruel and unconscionable act will harm millions of women across the country and reaches into our unalienable right to liberty – long protected for Americans.
“The Supreme Court’s opinion is out of touch with mainstream America. It opens the door for the courts to overturn same-sex marriage, access to contraception and the fundamental right to privacy, even reaching into your digital privacy. At least one Justice, Thomas, supports reaching back into cases relying on Roe v. Wade and Casey to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”
Cottie Petrie-Norris, our current Assemblymember for the 74th District: “I am horrified and heartbroken. And I am also angry. The Supreme Court’s conservative justices lied in order to get confirmed and now they are following through to destroy one of the most basic rights women have – the right to make decisions about their own bodies. And let’s be clear: The Supreme Court will not stop here. They have already indicated they will continue to further dismantle rulings preventing gun violence and protecting access to contraception and same-sex marriage.
“This is a dark moment for all of us. It’s ok to recognize that. But we need to stand up, dust ourselves off, and fight back with everything we have.
“What other choice do we have?”
What does this mean to California? Apparently not much because California is already working to move in the opposite direction. According to Cal Matters, “Lawmakers are already ramping up legal protections for abortion providers and pouring resources into expanding access as clinics prepare for a possible surge of patients traveling from other states to terminate their pregnancies.”
Protests, including those taking place in Laguna Beach, have been vocal about the change.
• • •
Everyone is familiar with July 4th. It’s the day Americans celebrate our independence. That translates to parades, celebrations in our parks and on our beaches, backyard family barbecues and fireworks.
Here in Laguna Beach, we can expect our beaches to be filled, wall-to-wall with people. And with people, unfortunately, comes trash. Lots of it, making July 5th “easily the most polluted day for U.S. beaches across the nation,” according to the Surfrider Foundation.
Last year, in fact, 15,864 volunteers joined the Surfrider Foundation to remove 170,000 pounds of trash from more than 1,230 beach clean ups on July 5th.
This year, the Surfrider Foundation is attempting to educate beachgoers with tips to minimize environmental impacts, particularly with plastics, as they celebrate the holiday at our beaches.
–Avoid expanded polystyrene foam products, including foodware that can easily break into a number of small pieces and litter the beach.
–More than 100 billion single-use bags are used per year. These should be replaced with reusable bags and all should be taken home for another use when you’re done.
–Plastic straws are extremely harmful to marine life, like blocking the airways of a turtle. Avoid using a straw or, if you do, opt for a reusable one.
–Cigarette butts account for approximately one of every five litter pieces picked up on beaches. Simply translated, don’t smoke on the beach, PERIOD!
–And, despite the fact that plastic bottles can be recycled, less than 1/3 are. If you’re heading to the beach, take a reusable bottle or a more sustainable alternative.
Remember, what you carry in, please carry out…everyone will be appreciative.
• • •
You might just love the 2022 Art-To-Go collection at Festival of Arts. Here’s why, more than 100 exhibitors have donated their original works under the theme “What the World Needs Now.” You may buy any or all of these beginning the Saturday, July 2 through August 28 during regular Festival hours at https://theartistsfund-foa.org/buy-art/.
You simply click on the ones you like, add them to your cart and they’re yours, after you pay, of course.
The public is also invited to vote for People’s Choice artwork from July 2-8 online (https://theartistsfund-foa.org/contact/) and in person. The theme here was inspired by the Pageant of the Masters “Wonderful World” program and a 1965 song by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts
Brad Neal’s “Sweet Love Sweets” is among the Art-To-Go items for sale
There are some great pieces, including “A Big Kiss” by Carol Heiman Green, and “Sweet Love Sweets” by Brad Neal; a blue topaz pendant by Dan Miller, a colored pencil botanical by David Kizziar and ceramic whale silhouettes by Sharon Jackman.
Those casting votes for the People’s Choice artwork will qualify for a drawing and a free gift. Winning artists will be presented awards on Sunday, July 10 at 5:15 p.m. on the Festival Stage. A brief reception will follow at Art-To-Go and the public is invited.
All Art-To-Go buyers also qualify to be entered to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn, Laguna Beach.
Proceeds from Art-To-Go sales benefit The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts Hardship Fund for artists in need. And this is important because, for obvious reasons, we need these artists to keep Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach.
For more information, visit www.theartistsfund-foa.org/, or call 949.612.1949.
• • •
This should be fun. You’re invited to start your July 4th holiday weekend at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center for another evening of “Opera Re-Imagined.” This will be the fourth edition of the LBCAC classical music series, this one titled “Sounds of Freedom.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of LBCAC
“Sounds of Freedom” will feature arias from popular operas, spotlighting independence
The audience will enjoy arias from popular operas that spotlight “the dearly held notions of freedom and independence.”
Included will be a medley from Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, including the Queen of the Night’s popular aria Der Hölle Rache, which will be sung by world-class coloratura specialist, Kit Navarro.
Soprano Caroline Nelms, a Southern California native, will perform the Princess Paminas aria “Ach, ich fühl’s.”
And, Laguna Tenor, Rick Weber, his goddaughter, Bella Rusin and some of Southern California’s most notable up-and-coming operatic voices, will also perform during the evening.
Proof of vaccine, a negative test, or a mask is required.
It all takes place Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7). Seating is limited, so for tickets go here.