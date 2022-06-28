NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 51  |  June 28, 2022

56th Annual Sawdust Art Festival opens

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The 56th Annual Sawdust Art Festival officially opened on Friday, June 24. This year, guests will enjoy the handcrafted art of 162 Laguna Beach artists, complimentary art classes offered for free with admission, entertainment on three stages, glassblowing, art demonstrations, special events, the iconic café – A la Carte – added to the concessions line up and Sawdust Saloon.

56th Annual Sawdust ribbon cutting

Click on photo for a larger image

Sawdust Art Festival Board of Directors President Rachel Goberman and daughter Alice with Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf, who cut the opening day ribbon 

Sawdust Art Festival draws 200,000 visitors annually to shop unique artwork along sawdust-covered paths in the festival’s renowned outdoor venue featuring an eclectic, handcrafted artist village that is located in the heart of a historic eucalyptus grove.

56th Annual Sawdust Wassmann

Click on photo for a larger image

Cliff Wassmann’s cool booth

56th Annual Sawdust MIller

Click on photo for a larger image

Jesse Miller’s booth features her mixed media in painting, woodworking and stained glass

56th Annual Sawdust Silva

Click on photo for a larger image

Metal sculptor Nevada Silva’s booth

56th Annual Sawdust Chang

Click on photo for a larger image

New exhibitor, Ed Chang’s Rabbit in the Moon Photography booth

56th Annual Sawdust Vassallo

Click on photo for a larger image

New exhibitor, Tyra Vassallo’s painting and mixed media booth

56th Annual Sawdust 3 artists

Click on photo for a larger image

Exhibiting artists (L-R) Nansea Williams, Nikolai Erngren and Patsee Ober

Making their debut this summer are 28 up and coming young artists from Laguna Beach High School, who will have their own gallery displayed on the grounds as High School Hall. 

And you won’t want to miss these special upcoming events:

–“Sip, Talk and Walk,” an insider’s tour with artist introductions and a complimentary wine tasting every Wednesday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

–“Bizarre Bazaar,” a fashion show on Sunday, Aug. 7

–Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction on Sunday, Aug. 14, which features the original work of Sawdust artists in both silent and live auctions.

56th Annual Sawdust main aisle

Click on photo for a larger image

Stroll down the main aisle laden with sawdust

Sawdust Art Festival is open daily through Sunday, August 28. Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information on exhibiting artists, special events, entertainment and art class schedules, visit www.SawdustArtFestival.org. Tickets may be purchased in advance online, or in person at the Box Office during festival hours: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+) and $5 for children (6-12). Children ages 5 and under receive free admission and don’t require a ticket to enter. 

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

