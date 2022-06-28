NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 51  |  June 28, 2022

Nancy Lee Farrand

On June 13, 2022, Nancy Lee Farrand of Laguna Beach passed peacefully of natural causes at the age of 88. Nancy was born to Edwin and Adelaide Tate in 1934. She attended Canoga Park High School and married Jim Baker at age 19 resulting in the birth of two girls. After her marriage ended in divorce, she met Howard Farrand through the Southern California Nurseryman’s Association and they married in 1978. Nancy and Howard made Laguna Beach their home for many years. After Howard passed away in 2006, she remained a longtime resident of Laguna Beach. Nancy is survived by her brother Thomas Tate (wife Judy), her two daughters Laurie McNally (husband Jay) Baker and Janice Cox. She was grandmother to Christina (Nate) Jones, Lana (Mike) Farrand, Brent (James) Farrand, Ty (Gabe) Farrand, Leek (Katie) Deng, Karen Farrand, Ryan Nolan, Taeya (Doug) Olson and Christopher Cox. She was also Aunt Nancy to Betty Zenkner, Mike Baker, Thomas Lee Tate, Lindy Moriarty and Scott Tate. Nancy had numerous great-grandchildren and an abundance of dear friends that were special to her and whom she considered family. 

Nancy was very active in the Laguna Beach community, volunteering and supporting various charitable non-profits including Boys & Girls Club and Waymakers Youth Shelter. She also volunteered her time and resources to other worthy causes such as Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, Huntington’s Disease Society, Doctors Without Borders, Red Cross and Mission Possible. Until her retirement, Nancy was active in the Southern California Nurseryman’s Association and loved working with plants. She had a generous spirit and welcomed many family and friends from around the world to visit and stay at her home in Laguna Beach. Nancy’s positivity and zeal for life was a hallmark of her personality, even daring to move to Taiwan for a year with her two teenage daughters during the Vietnam War. Nancy never shied away from a challenge and saw obstacles as opportunities. She was quick to adapt as circumstances required, equipped with the belief that things would always work out. She was a loving and gracious friend to everyone, possessing an award-winning smile, an infectious laugh, an enormous heart and beauty that we will never forget. 

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club in Laguna Canyon on Sunday, July 10. 

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name will be accepted by the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and Waymakers Youth Shelter of Orange County. 

For donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, go online to www.bgclagunabeach.org, or mail a check to Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 (make sure to note on the memo line “Nancy Farrand” so your donation can be acknowledged), or call Abby Ryan at 949.715.7931. 

For donations to Waymakers, go online to www.waymakersoc.org. Please include a note that it is in honor of Nancy Farrand. Those gifts will be directed to use at the Youth Shelters. If anyone wants to mail a check, make it payable to “Waymakers” and mail it to 980 Catalina St., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. (Please write “Nancy Farrand” in the memo line so your donation can be acknowledged.)

 

