 Volume 14, Issue 51  |  June 28, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From topical discussions and participatory storytime to a book signing and figure drawing workshop, the line-up beckons.

Upcoming events realism

Join the discussion on “Introduction to Realism” on July 10 

–Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m. – Introduction to Realism: 1600 to the Present

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he discusses Realism, from Dutch 17th century paintings to the present. Learn the differences between Traditional and Contemporary Realism with masterwork examples of the development of Realism throughout history. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. More information can be found here.

–Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m. – Live! At the Museum: Duo Ondine

Join Duo Ondine as they perform on the harp and flute at the museum. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Arrive early and enjoy the museum’s gallery and social time. More information can be found here.

–Sunday, July 17 at 10 a.m. – Artist Workshop: College – An Artistic Composition Made of Diverse & Unexpected Materials

Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Jill Maytorena as she leads a workshop on collage. Discover the surprising impact that can be created by incorporating various elements as you blend decoration and craft with fine art. Supplies included with purchase of a ticket. Limited space availbler. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. More information can be found here.

–Wednesday, July 20 at 9:30 a.m. – People, Portraits, Personalities Summer Day Camp

Join these single-day summer camps that transform the museum into a space exclusive for kids! Students take over the galleries on Wednesdays when the museum is closed to the public for all kinds of artful engagement. You’ll fill the day with opportunities for making, exploration and play that you wouldn’t usually get at the museum. Camps place students into two groups by age and include activities suited to diverse learning abilities. Two camps are available for both age groups. Curricula are different for each camp, so students can sign up for both of their age group’s sessions. Geared to ages 10-12 only. Camps run from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. A healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches. Cost: Museum members: $35; Non-members: $45. Registration fees are fully refundable up to four weeks prior to the scheduled day camp session. More information can be found here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

