 Volume 14, Issue 52  |  July 1, 2022

Laguna Playhouse raises $25,000+ FP 070122

Laguna Playhouse raises $25,000+ to donate to World Central Kitchen

Laguna Playhouse announced that through the generosity of its audiences, the Playhouse has raised more than $25,000 to donate to Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen (WCK). The Playhouse started collecting the donations following the performances of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; “What A Fool Believes - Tribute to The Doobie Brothers” and its most recent production of A Chorus Line.

Laguna Playhouse staff from all three shows met audience members in the lobby following their respective performances with collection buckets for donations.

According to Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, “The generosity of our Laguna Beach community cannot be overstated. What started out as our way to help feed the people of Ukraine and indeed, people all over the world, became a true outpouring of incredible generosity from our extraordinary subscribers, audiences and donors. We were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and were thrilled to send a check for just over $25,000 to this extraordinary organization.”

WCK is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises, building resilient food systems with locally led solutions. It started with a simple idea; when people are hungry, send in cooks. Everyone knows that food is central to life and family all over the world. It all began in 2010 after a huge earthquake devastated Haiti. Since those early days the WCK journey has taken them all over the world. For more information, visit www.wck.org.

For more information on Laguna Playhouse, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

