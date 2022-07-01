NewLeftHeader

LBHS teacher helps curate student artwork at Sawdust Festival

Twenty-eight Laguna Beach High School art students were given the opportunity to display 46 unique art pieces at this year’s Sawdust Festival. The installation includes a variety of stunning art types, from sculpture to photography.

Somer L. Selway, beginning, intermediate and AP ceramics teacher, helped curate the collection and installation, and arranged for families and students to gather for a short reception on Saturday, June 25. Some of the artwork on display included sculptures titled, 3 Layer Marble Sandwich and 3 Arch Coast from student Riley Gapp and Gum from student Ariana Bonni.

LBHS teacher helps mother son

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBHS

LBHS student Riley Gapp is joined by him mom as he shows off his two pieces, “3 Layer Marble Sandwich” and “3 Arch Coast”

“This is such a unique opportunity that has not happened in over 15 years, I believe, all due to the Sawdust board member Bud Wier who spearheaded the concept of this student showcase,” said Selway.

“I had the absolute pleasure of attending this event and was in absolute awe as I gazed at each unique piece,” said Shelley Spessard, Ed.D., public information officer. “I can’t thank our incredible VAPA teachers enough for always working hard to encourage and empower creativity and self-expression.”

Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D. added, “We want to thank our incredible VAPA teachers and the Sawdust Festival team for the opportunity to collaborate and showcase these young artists’ talent. We are proud of our outstanding arts program in LBUSD and any chance to show off our students’ talent.”

LBHS teacher helps purple lips

Click on photo for a larger image

Student Ariana Bonni’s artwork called “Gum”

Performing arts education is said to be linked to success in high school, college, career and beyond. Students learn unique skills and values through participation in the performing arts, including creativity, collaboration, problem-solving, dedication, and empathy, all of which are necessary for a diverse and innovative culture. Laguna Beach High School’s award-winning performing arts programs offer comprehensive training and performance opportunities in music, dance, and theater, led by accomplished faculty and staff members.

The performing arts programs provide a safe, supportive community through which students flourish as artists and as individuals.

To view additional photos from the LBHS art booth at the Sawdust Art Festival, go here.

 

