 Volume 14, Issue 52  |  July 1, 2022

Laguna’s 95th Anniversary Celebration 070122

Laguna’s 95th Anniversary Celebration

Photos by Scott Brashier

A large crowd gathered in the late afternoon on Wednesday, June 29 at the Main Beach Cobblestones to honor Laguna’s 95th anniversary. During the festivities, attendees enjoyed the music of two bands and complimentary ice cream.

(L-R) City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Councilmember Toni Iseman, Mayor Sue Kempf and Councilmember Peter Blake cut the anniversary cake

Attendees listened to Councilmember Toni Iseman’s speech in which she asked the compelling question, “What will Laguna look like on its 100th anniversary?” In Tuesday’s edition, look for more information on the event and highlights of the past 95 years in Laguna.

 

