 Volume 14, Issue 52  |  July 1, 2022

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery 070122

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery to host book signing during First Thursdays Art Walk

During First Thursdays Art Walk on July 7 from 5-9 p.m., stop by Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery for a book signing with bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker, for his newest book, A Thousand Steps.

Woods Cove Art Studio book cover

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Set in Laguna Beach, “A Thousand Steps,” is penned by New York Times bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker, who at one time resided in Laguna Beach

Set in Laguna Beach during the late 1960s, this beguiling thriller follows a teenage Matt Antony as he searches for his older sister, Jasmine, aka, Jazz, who has suddenly vanished. The police see this as another runaway hippie chick, enjoying a summer of love…but when another missing girl turns up dead on the beach, Matt is determined to find out what really happened to Jazz.

Parker weaves Nicholas Hernandez, a 50-year resident of Laguna Beach and international renowned artist, as well as a personal friend, into this coming-of-age novel. Hernandez is also a featured artist in the gallery.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. 

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is located at 1963 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.woodscoveart.com.

 

