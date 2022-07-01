NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 52  |  July 1, 2022

Festival of Arts debuts special 90th Anniversary Exhibit FP 070122

Festival of Arts debuts special 90th Anniversary Exhibit at foaSOUTH off-site gallery

The iconic Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is celebrating its 90th anniversary this summer. As part of the Festival’s year-long celebrations, the non-profit announced the debut of its latest off-site exhibit titled, the 90th Anniversary Exhibit. Located at foaSOUTH gallery inside Active Culture, the 90th Anniversary Exhibit opened to the public on Friday, June 23 for guests to browse through October 15. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and is at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Admission is free.

Festival of Arts debuts exhibit gallery 7.1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Festival of Arts

FOA’s “90th Anniversary Exhibit” at foaSOUTH gallery is on display through October 15

“As part of this exciting milestone, we are pleased to offer multiple art exhibitions within Laguna Beach for the community to immerse themselves within, including the latest 90th Anniversary Exhibit at foaSOUTH,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts marketing and PR director. “Our 90th anniversary is the perfect opportunity to showcase the Festival’s rich history and its commitment to the arts community.”

Since its establishment in 1932, hundreds of thousands of visitors have experienced and admired the arts, events and wonders of the Festival of Arts. The 90th Anniversary Exhibit, curated by Pat Sparkuhl, offers the viewer a glimpse into a variety of historical images of people, places and posters that were instrumental in making the Festival of Arts the world-class experience it is today. Guests will have the unique opportunity to see historical work such as Posters of the Festival from 1940s and 1960s, photographs of visitors at the Festival in the 1970s, newspaper articles on the Festival from 1937 and even cameos of people and scenes at the Festival from the 1980s.

Festival of Arts news article

Click on photo for a larger image

This 1937 “South Coast News” article is among the memorabilia on exhibit

The limited-time exhibition will also display the Irvine Bowl Dedication for the world-class venue within the Festival grounds where the Pageant of the Masters performs nightly under the Laguna Beach stars. The exhibition will also showcase a montage of early artists and their work. “We are excited to share these unique archival resources with the public. This exhibit provides a window to the Festival’s humble beginnings and how it has evolved over the last nine decades,” added Higuchi.

The 90th Anniversary Exhibit is free of cost to the public. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and about Laguna Beach.

For more information, call 949.494.1145, or go to www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

 

