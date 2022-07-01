NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 52  |  July 1, 2022

The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund provides classes and kits for the military and underserved

The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund (SAEF) has announced receipt of a generous grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation. This grant will aid in funding classes and kits for active military personnel and their families. Students learn art skills for both pleasure and the ability to generate income from items to sell wherever they might be based. 

Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund kit

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sawdust Art Festival

The grant funds art kits with all supplies needed and instructions for the military families at Camp Pendleton. Shown is a lino block printing set.

This successful and rewarding program for the military began in 2016 with a previous grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation and has generated an interest in a variety of media including jewelry fabrication, silk painting, printmaking, drawing and painting and more. During the pandemic, with in-person classes untenable, their artists created kits that included all supplies needed and instructions for the military families at Camp Pendleton. They hope to continue this practice along with returning to in-person classes on the Sawdust Art Festival grounds. 

As a philanthropic effort supporting education of the public about the arts while providing hands-on experience, the SAEF partners with organizations to fund classes for underserved populations including at-risk students, low-income seniors, military, and homeless populations in rehabilitation and recovers as well as others. 

Sawdust Art Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach. For more information about the Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund, or to make a contribution to the fund, visit www.SawdustArtFestival.org.

 

