 Volume 14, Issue 52  |  July 1, 2022

Letters to the Editor 070122

Letters to the Editor

Sally’s Fund is a godsend to local seniors

I am writing to spotlight the invaluable spectrum of services that Sally’s Fund provides seniors like me. Not everyone knows how much this nonprofit does. With the arrival of summer tourists and children out of school, the availability of the trolley and local van services for older residents can become a concern. 

It’s an unusual benefit to have access to a service that assists and escorts older people from their door to their destination, waits with them at appointments, if needed, and makes sure they are safely inside their door at the end of their excursion. They even do occasional field trips just for fun, like to eateries at Dana Point Harbor. Trips to and from the Susi Q Senior Center are free and there’s no registration fee. 

Unlike the city’s free Laguna Local on-demand ride service or trolleys, for a nominal charge, Sally’s Fund drives within a 30-mile radius to take seniors for medical, physical therapy and dental appointments. It also takes us grocery shopping and to run errands. We are able to go shopping at Gelson’s, Trader Joe’s, Ralphs, Walmart and Target. It is empowering to be able to pick out exactly what we want and socialize a bit while we’re doing it. 

This is such a vital, convenient service for all of Laguna’s seniors and their family members to know about. Now that gas prices are so high, this door-to-door, escorted service is increasingly appreciated. I always know I am in good hands with Sally’s Fund. You can learn more at www.sallysfund.org.

Arlene Bernholtz 

Laguna Beach

 

