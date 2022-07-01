NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 52  |  July 1, 2022

Sue Kempf among the City of Hope 070122

Sue Kempf among the City of Hope Orange County welcome messages from OC mayors and board of supervisors

The mayors of Orange County cities, including Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf, and members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors are congratulating City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, for opening City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center this summer.

In individual welcome video messages, nearly three dozen civic leaders praised the transformational impact the comprehensive cancer center in Irvine will have on the Orange County community.

Courtesy of City of Hope Orange County

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf is among the mayors delivering welcoming messages (see 00.45 in the video)

“We feel so blessed and thrilled that Orange County has welcomed City of Hope with open arms,” said Annette Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County. “We’re here as a good neighbor. We thank the mayors and other elected officials of Orange County for their unwavering support as we begin the next chapter in expanding access to our lifesaving care and pioneering research.”

City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center will also offer precision prevention and early detection, nationally recognized supportive care services and capabilities previously unavailable within the region, including a pioneering integrative medicine program that brings together Western medicine and evidence-based complementary therapies, such as mind-body techniques and acupuncture.

Patients can currently access City of Hope’s care at four Orange County regional sites – in Newport Beach Fashion Island and Newport Beach Lido, Huntington Beach and Irvine Sand Canyon – that form a network of advanced cancer research and treatment.

A grand opening celebration for the cancer center is planned for this summer, along with a groundbreaking ceremony for Orange County’s only specialty hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer. The hospital, which will be seamlessly connected to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, will open in 2025.

For more information on City of Hope Orange County, visit www.CityofHope.org/oc.

 

