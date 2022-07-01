NewLeftHeader

few clouds

74.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 52  |  July 1, 2022

The Plant Man: Summer means baseball 070122

The Plant Man: Summer means baseball, warmer days and July 4th 

By Steve Kawaratani

“I always have the most fun on the Fourth of July. You don’t have to exchange any gifts. You just go to the beach and watch fireworks.” 

–James Lafferty

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Speaking of gifts, summer has dropped in nicely, with the sun expected to be substantially sunny throughout the Fourth of July holiday. The experienced gardener will keep her/his plants happy by deep and infrequent watering during our anticipated warmer weather. Read on, and let’s get back to the garden with the Plant Man.

The Plant Man Dodgers

Click on photo for a larger image

It’s time for Dodgers baseball

Answering some questions this week:

Q: If the Dodgers are in first place on the Fourth of July, does that mean anything?

A: Baseball superstition holds that the team that is leading each division on July 4th will continue to play during the playoffs. During the past 25 years, this lore has been substantiated by fact two-thirds of the time.

Q: Is there danger of breeding insects and fungi in my compost pile?

A: There is a chance, so it is prudent to dispose of infested or diseased plant material in the trash, rather than the compost pile.

Q: Does the type of fertilizer affect the taste of fruits or vegetables?

A: I was taught no, however, my experience has proven that poor soil fertility will affect the flavor of fruiting vegetables such as tomatoes and melons.

Q: What should I feed my Sago palm?

A: My father, Pete, always recommended using blood meal – an organic fertilizer; it releases nutrients to plants evenly and slowly. And of course, his Sago palms were the best!

Q: Dear Plant Man, should I prune my tomato plants?

A: No. As long as the tomato plant is kept well fertilized and watered, there is no need to prune. The side shoots help to protect the fruit from sunscald.

Q: Help, please. Can you tell me about the magic formula of baking soda that wipes out mildew on roses?

A: It is almost magical the way 1 1/2 tablespoons of baking soda, 1/2 tablespoon of horticultural oil and one gallon of water will control powdery mildew. Repeat the spray at intervals of seven-10 days if mildew reappears.

The Plant Man Isabella

Click on photo for a larger image

Meet Isabella, our Loretan cat

Q: How can I keep cats out of my garden?

A: Why would you want to? Our feline friends do little damage to a garden; however, they can sometimes be deadly to birds (although cars are deadlier to birds than cats). Don’t forget that cats aid the gardener and homestead by controlling rodents and rabbits.

I always look forward to the Fourth of July holiday, usually take a couple days off from work and enjoy Laguna’s spectacular fireworks celebration. Don’t lose your freedom by drinking and driving, whether by land or by sea. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.